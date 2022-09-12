The Last Of Us remake hides a reference to The Office’s Dunder-Mifflin

The Last Of Us Part 1’s remake is a faithful recreation of the original—and it comes with a hidden reference to a bombshell sitcom. One of the areas on the map is a clear reference to The Office, recreated in faithful detail to the TV show (minus one catastrophe or two), as spotted by IGN. It’s unclear if this area is in the base version of the game.

TikTok content creator rxelei posted a video showing a building with an uncanny resemblance to the set of The Office in The Last of Us Part 1. The building’s layout is almost identical to Dunder-Mifflin’s Scranton branch, where most of the show takes place.

The layout seems to be a faithful recreation of the set of The Office. Though rxelei entered the building from the back, it’s easy to spot the conference room and regional manager Michael Scott’s office on Joel’s right, while the receptionist’s desk is at the far end of the room, across from where Joel came in. Fans can also spot the entrance to the Dunder-Mifflin office and the couch that appeared in several moments of the series, though the entrance is barricaded by couches and desks.

Fans can even see a desk that could belong to assistant (to the) regional manager Dwight Schrute, which has been located close to the reception desk throughout the series. The rest of the desks, likely including Jim Halpert’s, were seemingly used to barricade the entrance instead (demolishing Dwight’s dreams of reviving his megadesk). The office also has its own corner with a table close to where Oscar, Kevin, and Angela (the accounting department) sit in the show. The break room and the annex (which would be located at the far end of the office and to the right of the window Joel came in) don’t seem to be in the game, however.

The Last Of Us Part 1 is hardly the first major title to include a reference to The Office, even in recent years. Cyberpunk 2077 hid a not-so-subtle reference to a The Office episode in the Big In Japan side quest, which tasks you with rescuing a “package” for the job broker Dennis. The “package” is actually Hariyoshi, a famous brain surgeon who “accidentally” killed the boss of the Tyger Claw crime syndicate, then ran away. The twist was the crime boss’ death wasn’t an accident, and Hariyoshi killed him on purpose, saying he wouldn’t make a mistake.

This story mimics Hidetoshi Hasegawa’s stint in the show’s sixth season. He was the No. 1 heart surgeon in Japan but was forced to flee to the U.S. after “accidentally” killing a crime boss. Hide’s story has the same twist: he did it on purpose.