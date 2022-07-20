The Last of Us Part 1 remake leaks suggest inclusion of game modes running in 60 FPS

Two modes, which both run the game in 4K, are rumored to be coming to The Last of Us Part 1.

A handful of leaks forThe Last of Us Part 1 remake have emerged online, suggesting various game modes which provide more advanced resolutions.

As seen on ResetEra, some screenshots, footage, and new information about the remake became available to the public. This includes some details that The Last of Us Part 1 will have a Gameplay Mode, allowing players to experience the game in 4K at 40 FPS. The Dynamic Mode is also rumored to be introduced, running the title in 4K at 60 FPS.

The leaks mention that the game will not have gameplay improvements, though there would be some enhancements in terms of audio and animations. The Last of Us Part 1 is also reported to support VRR, as well as featuring an “array of new accessibility options as seen in The Last of Us: Part II, additionally when Joel upgrades a weapon you’ll now see him add attachments.”

This follows the claims made by fans earlier this month about the game, calling it a “cash grab” and something that is made just to gain money. One of The Last of Us Part 1’s developers, Robert Morrison, responded to the accusations thrown at the game.

“Actually, it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career,” Morrison said. “The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.”

The Last of Us Part 1 will be released on Sept. 2, 2022, for PS5, and later for PC.