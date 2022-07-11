The Last of Us Part 1 developer responds to fans calling the remake a ‘cash grab’

A The Last of Us Part 1 developer has answered back after the game was dubbed a “cash grab.”

Robert Morrison, a game developer who is part of the remake, described the game on Twitter in response to the claims it was made purely for money.

“Actually, it’s the most meticulously built and crafted project that I have ever seen or been a part of in my entire career,” Morrison said. “The highest level of care and attention to detail possible.”

The cash grab claims came from fans who found the $70 price tag of The Last of Us Part 1 far too much, with some even calling it “a slap in the face.” Aside from the base game, other editions are also available for pre-order, including the Deluxe Edition priced at $80, and the Firefly Edition at $100, which will be available exclusively in the U.S.

Some previews for the remake have already been shown by developer Naughty Dog. This includes the game’s official announce trailer, as well as the clip showing the comparison of the 2013 and remake versions of Tess.

The Last of Us Part 1 is scheduled to release on Sept. 2, 2022, for PS5, and later for PC. The original version was released in 2013 for PS3, PS4, PS5, and PC, while a remaster came out in 2014 for PS4. You can visit the game’s official website to know more.