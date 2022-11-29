The Game Awards’ first on-stage performance has been revealed—and fans are excited

Besides the World Premieres and game updates that The Game Awards brings every year, one of the segments of the show people always look forward to is the live performances. Host Geoff Keighley has been hyping up the live orchestra, and now fans know the first performance they’ll see live on stage.

The first performance that has been revealed for The Game Awards 2022 comes from God of War Ragnarök, one of the games nominated for Game of the Year, among many other categories. Musical artist Hozier and decorated composer Bear McCreary, along with the live orchestra will be performing the song “Blood Upon the Snow.”

First TGA performance news: @hozier joins us with @bearmccreary and #TheGameAwards Orchestra w/ @lornebalfe for the world premiere performance of BLOOD UPON THE SNOW from #GodofWarRagnarok



Very excited to bring this to the stage LIVE next Thursday night! pic.twitter.com/CpML8zxHVm — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 29, 2022

McCreary is on the list of nominees for Best Score and Music for God of War Ragnarök, and the song Hozier will be performing is just one of many beloved songs from the soundtrack. McCreary composed the original God of War and has worked on other games as well, such as League of Legends, Forspoken, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and more.

This is just one of many performances that fans will be treated to during the event. In the past, big names such as Imagine Dragons and Lindsey Stirling have performed for fans. Although Hozier is a big name, and fans are excited to hear him live during the show, they’re waiting in anticipation for additional announcements about who else will be attending.

At the end of the night, as per tradition, the live orchestra will play a medley of all of the Game of the Year nominees, featuring songs from their soundtracks.

The Game Awards takes place on Dec. 8 at 6:30pm CT and will be broadcast across all major digital, social, and gaming platforms.