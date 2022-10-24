2 million matches in 3 days: The Football Manager 2023 beta is crushing it

Football Manager 2023 is shaping up to be a great success for Sports Interactive studios. The game entered its traditional pre-launch beta version recently and the playtime numbers are already looking impressive.

The Football Manager 2023 beta was released on Oct. 20, 2022. It is available to anyone that pre-purchased the title via Steam or the Epic store. Beta access will still be part of the pre-order deal until launch day, so don’t panic if you just found out about it.

Shortly after the beta’s launch, SI managing director Miles Jacobson shared some numbers that can only lead to the conclusion FM 2023 is destined for success. The studio’s data showed that a million matches were played during the beta’s first couple of days and a million more on its third day of availability. The increased playtime on the third day can be explained by the weekend’s arrival, which results in more free time for would-be managers.

2,000,000 matches now played. #FM23beta

A million in the last 26 hours!

❤️ — Miles Jacobson 💙 (@milesSI) October 23, 2022

These statistics would be impressive under any circumstances, but they shine even more in the context of the limited platforms the beta is playable on. PC players are the only ones with access and while it’s clearly Football Manager’s largest audience, it’s far from being the total audience. Football Manager might as well be looking toward record sales and playtime with the full release of FM 2023.

Football Manager 2023’s release date is Nov. 8, 2022. If you’re tempted by a pre-order, our recent conversation with Miles Jacobson, where we discussed topics like Erling Haaland’s in-game domination and the possibility of Football Manager becoming an esport, may add more context to what you’ll receive for your purchase.