The Division: Heartland update suggests release date is closer than we were expecting

Ratings in Taiwan indicate the release of the upcoming free-to-play game The Division: Heartland might be just around the corner.

According to VGC on Nov. 26, The Division: Heartland was rated in Taiwan on Nov. 14. While the original page can’t be accessed at the time of writing, we can assume the release (or at least the release date’s announcement) is close. There’s no official information regarding the release date yet, so it’s all speculation. VGC also mentioned the game could launch in an early access state. On the other hand, as mentioned by Insider Gaming, the game has already been delayed several times and it’s entirely possible Heartland will be delayed again.

So much for a peaceful town. Image via Ubisoft

The Division: Heartland will be a PvPvE survival-action extraction shooter developed by Red Storm Entertainment. Don’t mistake it for The Division 3, which is a different game currently in early development by Massive Entertainment—a studio that brought us the first two The Division games.

Heartland is more of a spin-off in The Division universe and will differ from the main installments gameplay-wise. The gameplay will have two parts: the day and night. “During the day explore and complete critical objectives, scavenge for materials and supplies, and face off against dangerous enemies. When day turns to night the stakes heighten and new enemies appear. Avoid the increasingly volatile contamination, fight your way through rogue NPCs, and take on newly hostile players,” the official description reads. This likely means the day is all about PvE activities, and the night is more about PvP.

As for the location, the game is set in Silver Creek, a once peaceful rural town now contaminated by a new breed of poison: “Follow the expanding story to discover why this once peaceful town has become the center of a violent conflict between a group of dangerous rogue Division agents and an aggressive band of nomadic survivors.”