The Day Before finally getting more gameplay footage weeks before release

The zombie survival genre might not have the same hold it once did on the gaming industry, but it’s still enjoyed by plenty. Players are always open to the next big zombie game and The Day Before is seen by many as that game. Fans have been asking to see gameplay for months, and developer Fntastic is finally planning to show more.

In a message posted in The Day Before‘s Discord, the developer confirms it finally has news about the upcoming game’s release.

While the post doesn’t list the specific date, it confirms there will be footage released sometime this month. With the game releasing in just over six weeks, many players are eagerly awaiting new information about the game.

Screengrab via Discord

According to the message, the devs will be releasing raw gameplay footage that will feature “a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community.” Fntastic hopes this will give a clear glimpse at the current state of development for The Day Before. It’s unclear how much more development the game has left with a March 1 release date.

After previous footage, the game was compared to a next-generation DayZ. Players will explore and live in an open world set in America which has been devastated by a zombie pandemic. Players will have to find the supplies to survive while also looking out for other enemy players who are trying to survive at the same time.

This game has captured the attention of many, with most hoping it can live up to the hype. With its release six weeks away, we don’t have much of a wait left now.