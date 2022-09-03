The Callisto Protocol studio founder removes tweet allegedly promoting crunch culture

CEO and founder of Striking Distance Studios, the development studio currently working on The Callisto Protocol, swiftly removed a recent Tweet promoting crunch culture in the gaming industry after facing backlash.

Crunch culture is a concept that exists across various production spheres, though it is particularly discussed as it pertains to the video game industry. Crunch describes a time period of compulsory, often unpaid, overtime during the developmental stages of a game. Crunch culture promotes this unhealthy and labor-intensive work habit that normalizes overworking employees.

Hey if anyone at Striking Distance wants to talk about crunch culture, my email is in my bio and I am very good at keeping people anonymous. https://t.co/ujnoRJZqnq — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) September 3, 2022

CEO and founder of Striking Distance Glen Schofield’s recently deleted Tweet describing the grueling development process of The Callisto Project was viewed by many as a glorification of crunch culture. Schofield seemingly justified the team’s fatigue and long hours by emphasizing the team’s passion for the project.

“We are working 6-7 days a week, nobody’s forcing us,” Schofield claimed, “Exhaustion, tired, Covid but we’re working. Bugs, glitches. perf fixes. One last pass through audio. 12-15 hour days. This is gaming. Hard work. Lunch, dinner working. You do it cause you love it.”

While Schofield’s Tweet was potentially an attempt to credit his team’s resiliency, it was primarily perceived as a blatant endorsement of crunch culture in his studio. The Callisto Protocol is seemingly in the final stages of development and set to release on Dec. 2, 2022, so Schofield’s Tweet elicited concern and sympathy for the developers of Striking Distance Studios.

Schofield quickly removed his Tweet shortly after the initial backlash came and has yet to make a statement since.