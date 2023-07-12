The biggest fever dream game franchise from the ’90s is coming to modern consoles

A number of classic video games from the 1990s are making their way to modern-day platforms, and one saucy gecko is leading the charge.

During its Summer Games Showcase today, game distributor Limited Run Games revealed that the Gex Trilogy is coming to current gen consoles. Players will once again be able to return to the world of Gex with Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko on the Carbon Engine when the trilogy releases. And while a release date was not included in today’s reveal, Limited Run said it would have more news about the trilogy for fans in the future.

“Tail time is imminent,” the reveal video’s description reads. “Through the science of the Carbon Engine, Gex fans will be able to revisit Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko on modern systems for the first time!”

Fans of the gecko will be able to play the trilogy across all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC.

Gex, Gex: Enter the Gecko, and Gex 3: Deep Cover Gecko are platformers largely inspired by ‘90s pop culture. The first game in the series released in 1995, followed by Enter the Gecko in 1998 and Deep Cover Gecko in 1999. They quickly found a place in fans’ hearts with chaotic Elmer Fudd and Austin Powers references.

A number of other classics were also included in the Limited Run Games Showcase today, including Tomba!, Clock Tower, and Jurassic Park Classic Games Collection.

About the author