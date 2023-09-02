The best weapons to use in Vampire Survivors

Vampire Survivors is a highly addictive game that will have you playing for hours. But as fun as the game can be to get lost in, there are a lot of aspects to it that you may not fully understand. One of the most important things to do in Vampire Survivors is to choose the right weapon loadout and combinations for your run. The waves of monsters that appear get stronger as time goes on, so you need the most powerful weapons and spells at your disposal to deal with them.

If you don’t know what the best weapons are in Vampire Survivors, you won’t make it very far. But if you make the right choices, then you’ll become a force of nature against the many monsters that gang up on you. So what weapons should you remember to pick up if you start up a new run?

Here’s a listing of the five best weapons you can pick up in Vampire Survivors. It’s dangerous out there, don’t go fighting the legions of monsters without any of these weapons on hand!

Most powerful weapons in Vampire Survivors

The different unlockable weapons in Vampire Survivors. Image via poncle

The Lightning Ring

It feels cool to be able to call down flashes of lightning onto your enemies. And it’s even cooler if you’re able to do so frequently to protect yourself while focusing on another task. The Lightning Ring is a great weapon that is very powerful when leveled up or evolved. It continuously calls down random bolts of lightning onto the ground around you and damages enemies, but you have no control over where it strikes.

However, as this weapon levels up it attacks much more frequently and has a greater area of effect. Not only that, the damage it delivers gets stronger too, allowing you to hit the ground with devastating bolts as you move around the map. Smaller enemies will be obliterated with each lightning flash as it gets stronger, especially when the weapon has evolved.

The Whip

Although very basic when you first obtain it, The Whip can turn into a very powerful weapon when you evolve it. Leveling up The Whip before evolution lets you increase the range, damage, and frequency of attacks. When enemies begin to swarm you in greater numbers and overall strength, the whip can be a great tool for keeping enemies at bay.

But The Whip doesn’t become special until you’re finally able to evolve it, to which it gains a new ability that is immensely helpful. It becomes the Bloody Tear when evolved, and gives you the ability to gain health with each attack that lands on an enemy. Not only do you get a wide range to attack enemies, but you can deal massive damage while healing yourself. For longer runs, The Whip is a fantastic option to go with.

The Cross

Acting like a boomerang type of weapon, The Cross is a solid pick for crowd control and dealing damage. Before evolving, The Cross is ideal to start a run, especially if you have another weapon on hand for close-range attacks. The Cross can slice up small enemies easily and open up a path for you to move through to pick up those precious gems.

When you level The Cross up, the weapon receives a damage boost that is great for clearing up pathways as time goes on. Using it to clear out enemies at your front and behind you is key to earning gems faster and damaging stronger monsters that could become a problem.

Upon evolution, The Cross becomes the Heaven Sword. This has greater damage and a good amount of knockback on enemies. If you have a higher Luck stat from gathering items during a run, this weapon gets even stronger with how easily it can land critical hits on any enemy it damages.

The Santa Water

Heroes of Vampire Survivors. Image via poncle

In Vampire Survivors, weapons that damage enemies within a given area while protecting you are highly valuable. The Santa Water is a great weapon that leaves blue flames on the ground that continuously damage enemies who enter it. Bottles of water are randomly dropped from the sky, which get more frequent and deal more damage when you level it up.

At some point during a run, you’ll be able to drop multiple Santa Water bottles to create patches of blue flames to protect you. While your enemies are damaged when they enter it, you’re totally free to walk through the flames without taking damage.

When the Santa Water evolves with the use of picking up an Attract Orb, it becomes the devastatingly powerful La Borra Water. This is an awesome weapon that rains down multiple bottles of holy water that leave large areas of flames that really damage enemies. The flames can actually move toward the player and help create a protected path from monsters which is incredibly helpful in runs that last a long time.

Boosting your projectile frequency and damage output can make this weapon an incredibly deadly tool that will leave hordes of monsters defeated as further a run.

The King Bible

The weapons you can find in the game. Image via poncle

If there is one weapon you might want to consider getting as quickly as possible, it’s definitely the King Bible. This weapon is great at low levels and devastatingly powerful at higher levels, especially after evolution. The King Bible floats around you and deals damage to anything it touches, offering protection from monsters that get close.

When you first grab it, the bible that floats might not be enough to kill some strong enemies. But as you level it up and add more projectile output and speed, you’ll have a circle of protection with the King Bible that is unlike anything else in the game. It can continuously damage enemies with each rotation, as well as push them back a little.

Evolving the King Bible is very important if you decide to pick it up. You’ll need the King Bible and the Spellbinder boost to evolve it. Once you do, you’ll have what is arguably one of the best weapons in Vampire Survivors for almost any situation.

The new version of the King Bible is the Unholy Vespers which has symbols that circle around you. These symbols deal incredible damage and move very fast, hurting every enemy they touch and knocking them back. They also float a good distance away from the player, which is great for keeping any stronger monsters further away and allowing you to damage them if they get too close. Combining the power of the Unholy Vespers with other evolved weapons that attack frequently will make you a force to be reckoned with throughout your run.

While there are a ton of different weapons to pick from in Vampire Survivors, getting any of these weapons will take you far. They’re great options for starting off on the right foot, as well as keeping the momentum going as you get deep into a run.

When boosted even further, you’ll find yourself going a greater distance than you have before.

