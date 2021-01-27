The best running backs in Madden NFL 21

The NFL is blessed with a number of amazing running backs in 2021—so the same can be said for their digital counterparts in Madden NFL 21.

While a fast-moving QB can dominate a game, a solid running back option can make all the difference to keep your opponent on their heels and guessing what’s coming next. Play-action passes are only as good as your HB.

These days, a good running back has to have speed, strength, and the ability to catch passes out of the backfield. Versatility is the name of the game in both the NFL and Madden.

These are the guys you want to have the ball in their hands on a critical third down. Here are the best halfbacks in Madden NFL 21.

Christian McCaffrey (Carolina Panthers)

Image via EA

98 OVR

92 SPD

93 ACC

72 STR

97 AGI

94 AWR

82 CTH

97 CAR

Nick Chubb (Cleveland Browns)

96 OVR

92 SPD

91 ACC

85 STR

83 AGI

97 AWR

67 CTH

97 CAR

Derrick Henry (Tennessee Titans)

Image via EA

95 OVR

92 SPD

89 ACC

87 STR

86 AGI

95 AWR

62 CTH

94 CAR

Dalvin Cook (Minnesota Vikings)

94 OVR

92 SPD

92 ACC

74 STR

94 AGI

92 AWR

71 CTH

87 CAR

Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints)

Image via EA

94 OVR

89 SPD

94 ACC

77 STR

93 AGI

96 AWR

76 CTH

92 CAR

Top 10 (as of Jan. 27, 2021)

Screengrab via EA.com

You can find the most recent player ratings on EA.com as well.