Throughout a Battlefield 2042 match, players will find themselves in combat at several different ranges. On some occasions, for instance, you might need to equip your sniper rifle and secure the perimeters for your team, but you may also need to jump into the center of the action with a submachine gun.

The close-quarter combat experience in Battlefield 2042 can feel different to players who prefer keeping their distance, but having the right weapon for the job can make it one of the most entertaining aspects of the game.

Players who specialize in close-quarter combat often prefer using SMGs, and the PBX-45 is one of the best candidates for the job. If you’re just testing out playing with SMGs, the PBX-45 will be a great introductory weapon since it resembles an assault rifle.

The PBX-45 features lower recoil than other SMGs, like the K30. The gun achieves its lower recoil by sacrificing some of its fire rate, but that also makes it more accurate. Despite excelling at close range, Its decent recoil and manageable fire rate make the PBX-45 an okay choice for medium-range combat when needed, and you can boost the gun’s potential even further with attachments.

Here is the best PBX-45 loadout in Battlefield 2042 in our opinion. It capitalizes on the weapon’s strengths, focusing on making it even deadlier at close ranges, where SMGs excel.

Sight : Fusion Holo

: Fusion Holo Barrel : Extended Barrel 6KU Suppressor is a decent alternative for players who like keeping their cover and stealth around the enemy lines. Once you equip a suppressor, you’ll decrease the chance of getting caught by nearby enemies when you shoot your weapon.

: Extended Barrel Underbarrel : LS-1 Laser Sight

: LS-1 Laser Sight Ammo: Extended Mag

This PBX-45 loadout excels in close-quarter combat, which is where most SMGs shine. Players who would like to use the PBX-45 in medium-range fights can switch out the Fusion Holo with a Maul Hybrid 1.5-3X or Ghost Hybrid 1.25-2.5X. It’s also possible to make changes in the Underbarrel to make the gun more effective in medium ranges.

Despite the tweaks, the PBX-45 still won’t be a good choice for longer distances. SMGs have an exceptionally poor performance in long-distance combat, so you’ll need to switch to an assault rifle or a sniper if the map you’re playing favors long-range gunfights.