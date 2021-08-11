The best offensive line players in Madden NFL 22

A quarterback would be nothing without his offensive line.

These large players block the defensive linemen trying to tackle the quarterback in the backfield. This is the reason that quarterbacks will buy offensive linemen gifts at the end of the season.

A good offensive line in Madden NFL 22 will give you more time to get a pass off. This allows the play to develop and breakdowns in the defensive secondary to occur.

Here are the best offensive linemen in Madden 22 by player rating.

Zack Martin (RG Dallas Cowboys)

98 OVR

95 STR

97 AWR

97 RBK

95 PBK

93 IBL

97 RBP

96 RBF

96 PBP

93 PBF

94 LBK

David Bakhtiari (LT Green Bay Packers)

96 OVR

91 STR

98 AWR

83 RBK

96 PBK

91 IBL

80 RBP

84 RBF

93 PBP

98 PBF

88 LBK

Quenton Nelson (LG Indianapolis Colts)

95 OVR

97 STR

99 AWR

92 RBK

90 PBK

94 IBL

93 RBP

91 RBF

91 PBP

88 PBF

96 LBK

Terron Armstead (LT New Orleans Saints)

95 OVR

89 STR

95 AWR

89 RBK

94 PBK

85 IBL

86 RBP

90 RBF

94 PBP

96 PBF

90 LBK

Trent Williams (LT San Francisco 49ers)

94 OVR

95 STR

94 AWR

92 RBK

92 PBK

99 IBL

91 RBP

93 RBF

94 PBP

92 PBF

91 LBK

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)