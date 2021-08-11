The best offensive line players in Madden NFL 22

Protect the passer.

A quarterback would be nothing without his offensive line.

These large players block the defensive linemen trying to tackle the quarterback in the backfield. This is the reason that quarterbacks will buy offensive linemen gifts at the end of the season.

A good offensive line in Madden NFL 22 will give you more time to get a pass off. This allows the play to develop and breakdowns in the defensive secondary to occur.

Here are the best offensive linemen in Madden 22 by player rating.

Zack Martin (RG Dallas Cowboys)

  • 98 OVR
  • 95 STR
  • 97 AWR
  • 97 RBK
  • 95 PBK
  • 93 IBL
  • 97 RBP
  • 96 RBF
  • 96 PBP
  • 93 PBF
  • 94 LBK

David Bakhtiari (LT Green Bay Packers)

  • 96 OVR
  • 91 STR
  • 98 AWR
  • 83 RBK
  • 96 PBK
  • 91 IBL
  • 80 RBP
  • 84 RBF
  • 93 PBP
  • 98 PBF
  • 88 LBK

Quenton Nelson (LG Indianapolis Colts)

  • 95 OVR
  • 97 STR
  • 99 AWR
  • 92 RBK
  • 90 PBK
  • 94 IBL
  • 93 RBP
  • 91 RBF
  • 91 PBP
  • 88 PBF
  • 96 LBK

Terron Armstead (LT New Orleans Saints)

  • 95 OVR
  • 89 STR
  • 95 AWR
  • 89 RBK
  • 94 PBK
  • 85 IBL
  • 86 RBP
  • 90 RBF
  • 94 PBP
  • 96 PBF
  • 90 LBK

Trent Williams (LT San Francisco 49ers)

  • 94 OVR
  • 95 STR
  • 94 AWR
  • 92 RBK
  • 92 PBK
  • 99 IBL
  • 91 RBP
  • 93 RBF
  • 94 PBP
  • 92 PBF
  • 91 LBK

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)

