The best Mario games on Switch to celebrate MAR10 Day

March 10, better known to Nintendo fans as MAR10 Day, is a celebration of Nintendo’s iconic overalls-wearing characters. Part-time plumber, princess rescuer, and sports star, among other roles, Mario is one of the most recognizable figures in all of video games.

Nintendo has made a few Mario-themed announcements today, including the launch of new LEGO Super Mario sets and the announcement of a “Super Nintendo World” attraction coming to Universal Studios Hollywood in 2023.

Additionally, several Mario games are now on sale on the Nintendo Switch store. Here are some of the best Mario games you can play on Switch to celebrate MAR10 Day.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Image via Nintendo.

Arguably one of the best game combo packages in recent memory, Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury is two terrific games included in one. Super Mario 3D World is the sequel to Super Mario 3D Land, and IT introduced online co-op play when it was re-released alongside Bowser’s Fury.

The games feature two fun and unique adventures filled with collectibles and fun challenges to accomplish solo or with a group.

New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

Image via Nintendo.

The latest Mario side-scroller New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe originally released for the Wii U in late 2012 before getting released for the Switch in January 2019. The game features 164 platforming courses that can be played in two different main game different modes, with a huge collection of characters to play as with their own unique abilities.

There are additional game modes in Challenges, Boost Rush, and Coin Battle.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Image via Nintendo.

Everyone’s favorite Nintendo kart racer and friendship destroyer is on sale in the Nintendo store. There are 48 courses (for now) for players to race through in head-to-head competition or in time trials, either online or offline.

Players have a choice of 36 characters and access to fully customizable karts as well. An additional 48 tracks via DLC are set to be added by the end of 2023.

Other great Mario games

Here are some other terrific Mario games that are not currently on sale.