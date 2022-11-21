Marvel Snap is an online card game featuring many powerful heroes and villains capable of turning the tide of the power struggle in the three locations on the board. One of the most powerful cards currently available in Marvel Snap is The Infinaut.

It is common to assemble decks around these powerful cards to plan combos or plays in which their power is used to the fullest and the player manages to accumulate more cubes with victories.

The Infinaut in Marvel Snap

Image via Marvel Snap

The Infinaut is a six-cost card with a whopping 20 power, but its effect says “If you played a card last turn, you can’t play this.” It is available from pool two and planning is required to use it successfully.

Its power is great enough to be worth wasting a turn on and using in a variety of situations. But to use The Infinaut’s full potential it is necessary to look for ways to reduce its drawback.

The Infinaut general strategy in Marvel Snap

The Infinaut usually requires you to skip the fifth turn to play it. In all cases where this happens, it is necessary to have early game strategies to win one location while using The Infinaut to win the second and guarantee victory.

One of the most important cards is Sunspot. Its effect—”At the end of each turn, gain +1 Power for each unspent Energy”—has a great synergy with The Infinaut because skipping the fifth turn guarantees five more power to Sunspot, making it easier to control a location in the early turns.

Combos with The Infinaut in Marvel Snap

Among the ways to secure locations in the early turns, possibly the best is to play Storm, followed by Jessica Jones in a location where Sunspot is already. This combo will score a lot of points and only movement decks will be able to deal with it easily, so stay alert.

Professor X can also be used as a way to lock down a location where he can win. Using cards like Electro gives you an advantage by being able to play Professor X a round early when there are fewer cards on the board.

One of the best combos to play The Infinaut without activating its debuff is through Jubilee’s effect, “On Reveal: Play a card from your deck at this location.” This is only possible if The Infinaut has not been drawn yet. Having Odin in your deck can allow you a second chance to bring out Infinaut once Jubilee’s effect is activated on reveal, but you can only play those two cards in the location in question, or else Jubilee’s effect won’t reset. Also remember to think about taking a Snap before activating its effect, if you want your opponent not to retreat after seeing The Infinaut entering the field for free.

Another possibility is to use the effect of cards like Ghost Rider or Hela to bring discarded cards to the field. The most consistent way to achieve this is to use Lady Sif to discard the most expensive card in your hand when you have The Infinaut. Then play Ghost Rider wherever you want The Infinaut to arrive.

It is important that, for it to work, no other cards have been discarded.

Decks

The Infinaut Control pool two

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool two cards in this deck are Iceman, Sunspot, Scorpion, Storm, and The Infinaut.

This version of the Infinaut deck has control cards to help strategy play it on the final turn. The main win conditions are Sunspot + Storm + Jessica Jones and The Infinaut himself.

Iceman and Scorpion are the two disruptive cards to disrupt and slow down your opponent’s strategies. Iceman will be played on turn one whenever Sunspot is unavailable and Scorpion on turn two can considerably lower the power of cards in the opponent’s hand.

Nightcrawler can be used to move to locations where cards cannot be played. Similarly, Mister Fantastic is used to add power to these locations.

Uatu may seem like one of the worst cards in Marvel Snap, but it has an important function in this deck: providing information to the player. Being able to plan in advance the locations in which you will commit can mean victory, especially when your opponent does not want to risk playing a card in a bad location.

Angela is a Plan B to secure a location in case Storm + Jessica Jones is unavailable. While Armor is primarily here to protect Sunspot from enemy Killmongers.

The Infinaut Discard pool three

Screengrab via Marvel Snap Zone

The pool three cards in this deck are Electro, Wave, Ghost Rider, Doctor Doom, and Giganto.

This deck version of The Infinaut has some tools to play it before turn six through Jubilee, if it’s in the deck, or Lady Sif and Ghost Rider if it’s in the hand.

The other strategy present in the deck is simply to play the heaviest cards possible through the effects of Wave and Electro to reduce the cost of the cards or gain more energy in the next turn, respectively.

Professor X can secure a location if played in a location where the enemy is losing and has not played a card.

America Chavez brings more consistency to the deck, as having The Infinaut in your hand is great if you have access to its discard combo.

Final words on Infinaut decks in Marvel Snap

The Infinaut is a powerful card, but its strategy can be easily predicted by experienced players since it needs to skip a turn to play it. Because of this, the strategies that seek to get it from the deck or discard are more unpredictable, however, if they are successful, the chances of the opponent retreating are high.

Both decks presented here can take you to Marvel Snap Infinite rank. The focus, after learning strategies, should be on the right times to use Snap and when to retreat.