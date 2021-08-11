The best defensive line players in Madden NFL 22

The defensive line has some of the strongest players in football.
These athletes are the first point of attack for a team’s defense. They put pressure on the quarterback and punish running backs.
Modern defensive linemen need to have a combination of overwhelming strength and superb lateral quickness. A great defensive line can dominate the game in real life and in Madden NFL 22.
Here are the best defensive lineman in Madden 22 by rating.
Aaron Donald (RE Los Angeles Rams)
- 99 OVR
- 99 STR
- 90 ACC
- 99 AWR
- 95 TAK
- 99 PMV
- 97 FMV
Myles Garrett (RE Cleveland Browns)
- 98 OVR
- 96 STR
- 90 ACC
- 98 AWR
- 91 TAK
- 98 PMV
- 91 FMV
Fletcher Cox (DT Philadelphia Eagles)
- 94 OVR
- 95 STR
- 85 ACC
- 95 AWR
- 93 TAK
- 95 PMV
- 77 FMV
J.J. Watt (LE Arizona Cardinals)
- 94 OVR
- 97 STR
- 83 ACC
- 97 AWR
- 90 TAK
- 93 PMV
- 89 FMV
Cameron Jordan (LE New Orleans Saints)
- 93 OVR
- 97 STR
- 84 ACC
- 96 AWR
- 94 TAK
- 92 PMV
- 81 FMV