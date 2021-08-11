The best defensive line players in Madden NFL 22

The defensive line has some of the strongest players in football.

These athletes are the first point of attack for a team’s defense. They put pressure on the quarterback and punish running backs.

Modern defensive linemen need to have a combination of overwhelming strength and superb lateral quickness. A great defensive line can dominate the game in real life and in Madden NFL 22.

Here are the best defensive lineman in Madden 22 by rating.

Aaron Donald (RE Los Angeles Rams)

99 OVR

99 STR

90 ACC

99 AWR

95 TAK

99 PMV

97 FMV

Myles Garrett (RE Cleveland Browns)

98 OVR

96 STR

90 ACC

98 AWR

91 TAK

98 PMV

91 FMV

Fletcher Cox (DT Philadelphia Eagles)

94 OVR

95 STR

85 ACC

95 AWR

93 TAK

95 PMV

77 FMV

J.J. Watt (LE Arizona Cardinals)

94 OVR

97 STR

83 ACC

97 AWR

90 TAK

93 PMV

89 FMV

Cameron Jordan (LE New Orleans Saints)

93 OVR

97 STR

84 ACC

96 AWR

94 TAK

92 PMV

81 FMV

Top 10 (as of Aug. 10, 2021)