The best controller settings for Battlefield 2042

Getting familiar with the controls can play an important role when it comes to performing well in Battlefield 2042. Though the default controller settings for Battlefield 2042 are optimized for the most comfortable experience in general, they can still be perfected to individual preference more with further adjustments.
Players who are used to different controller layouts will have the option to adjust their settings in Battlefield 2042, allowing them to play with the controller settings they’re most comfortable with. An optimized settings layout can let you perform better in the long run. You can also try using similar layouts in other FPS games since most feature similar base controls.
If this is your first time adjusting your controller settings in Battlefield 2042, keep in mind most of the settings will be up to personal preference. Sensitivity and Field of View in particular vary highly from person to person.
It’s relatively hard to deem a single controller setting layout as the best one, but the following controller settings can be considered as a decent starting point for most players. After applying the settings below, test them out for a few matches and make the necessary tweaks to adjust them to your preference.
Controller Schemes
On foot
- Soldier Controls: Custom
- Soldier Buttons: Alternate
Vehicles
- Ground Vehicle Driver Controls: Default
- Ground Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate
- Transport Vehicle Driver Controls: Default
- Transport Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate
Aircraft
- Air Pilot Controls: Default
- Air Pilot Buttons: Alternate
Other
- Gunner Controls: Default
- Gunner Buttons: Alternate
Vehicle controller layout
- Triangle/Y: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon
- Circle/B: Handbrake
- Square/X: Enter/Exit Vehicle
- X/A: Change Seat
- D-Pad Up: Zoom Vehicle
- D-Pad Down: Unassigned
- D-Pad Left: Activate Equipment SLC
- D-Pad Right: Activate Equipment SLC
- Left Movement Stick: Turn Right/Turn Left
- Right Movement Stick: Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down
- L3/Left Stick Click: Boost
- R3/Right Stick Click: Chase Camera
- L1/LB: Fire
- L2/LT: Brake
- R1/RB: Ping
- R2/RT: Accelerate
Aircraft controller layout
- Triangle/Y: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon
- Circle/B: Zoom Aircraft
- Square/X: Enter/Exit Vehicle
- X/A: Change Seat
- D-Pad Up: Flight Mode Radio
- D-Pad Down: View Rear Camera
- D-Pad Left: Activate Equipment SLC
- D-Pad Right: Activate Equipment SLC
- Left Movement Stick: Yaw Right/Yaw Left
- Right Movement Stick: Roll Right/Roll Left, Freelook Right/Left, Pitch Down/Up, Freelook Up/Down
- L3/Left Stick Click: Assisted Flight/Afterburner
- R3/Right Stick Click: Chase Camera
- L1/LB: Fire
- L2/LT: Throttle Down
- R1/RB: Ping
- R2/RT: Throttle Up
Other controller layout
- Triangle/Y: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon
- Circle/B: Unassigned
- Square/X: Enter/Exit Vehicle
- X/A: Change Seat in Vehicle
- D-Pad Up: Unassigned
- D-Pad Down: Unassigned
- D-Pad Left: Unassigned
- D-Pad Right: Activate Equipment SLC
- Left Movement Stick: Unassigned
- Right Movement Stick: Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down
- L3/Left Stick Click: Unassigned
- R3/Right Stick Click: Chase Camera
- L1/LB: Unassigned
- L2/LT: Zoom Gunner
- R1/RB: Ping
- R2/RT: Fire
Global Controller settings
- Invert Vertical Look for Soldier: Off
- Controller Vibration: Off
On Foot Controller settings
Aim
- Soldier Aim Sensitivity: 25
- Invert Vertical Look for Soldier: Off
- Field of View: 88
- ADS Field of View: On
- Soldier Aim Assist: 88
- Soldier Aİm Assist Zoom Snap: 78
Movement
- Soldier Sprint: Toggle
- Double Tap Forward to Spring: Off
- Sprint Button: L3
- Spring to Vault Over: Off
- Always use Traversal Spring: Off
Zoom
- Soldier Weapon Zoom: Hold
- Zoom Button: L1
- Steady Scope: Hold
- Steady Scope (HOLD) Button: L3
- Soldier Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100
Other
- Parachute Auto Deploy: Off
- Air Spawn Parachute Auto Deploy: On
- Quick Throw Grenades: Off
- Revice Interaction: Toggle
- Request/Skip Revive: Hold
- Reload Hints: Off
Advanced
- Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: Eight
- Vertical Aim Ratio: 80
- Vertical Zoom Ratio: 78
- Uniform Soldier Aiming: On
- Coefficient: 133
- Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing: On
- 1.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100
Vehicle Controller settings
Aim
- Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 28
- Invert Vertical Look for Tracked Vehicles: Off
- Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: 85
- Tank Aim Sensitivity: 100
- Gunner Aim Sensitivity: 100
- Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity: 100
Zoom
- Vehicle Weapon Zoom: Hold
- Zoom Gunner Keybind: LT
- Zoom Vehicle Keybind: LT
- Zoom Aircraft Keybind: LT
Pilot
- Invert Vertical Look for Aircraft: Off
- Aircraft Control Sensitivity: 70
- Helicopter Control Assists: Off
Advanced
- Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 12
- Vertical Aim Ratio: 80
- Vehicle Zoom Aim Ratio: 80
- Uniform Vehicle Aiming: On
- Coefficient: 129
- Vehicle Aim-relative Controls: On
Controller Tuning settings
Haptic Feedback
- Controller Vibration: Off
- While controller vibration adds to the overall experience, it can be a distracting feature for competitive players. If your controller vibrates in a crucial moment, it can prevent you from securing a kill.
Controller Left Stick
- Center Deadzone: Six
- Axial Deadzone: Zero
- Keeping your deadzone on the lower side of the spectrum is often advised since it’ll make your controller more sensitive to movement, allowing you to take full advantage of your reflexes.
- Max Input Threshold: 100
Controller Right Stick
- Center Deadzone: Six
- Axial Deadzone: Zero
- Max Input Threshold: 100
Controller Triggers
- LT Deadzone: Zero
- LT Max Input Threshold: 100
When you’re making the switch to a new controller layout, your new configuration can feel slightly off at times. It can take a few matches to adjust, and you should get a decent idea of what you’d like to change in your new configuration as you play.
Your personal adjustments can only improve a settings layout, and you’ll build your muscle memory with your new settings once you find the perfect formula.