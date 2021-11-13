The best controller settings for Battlefield 2042

Getting familiar with the controls can play an important role when it comes to performing well in Battlefield 2042. Though the default controller settings for Battlefield 2042 are optimized for the most comfortable experience in general, they can still be perfected to individual preference more with further adjustments.

Players who are used to different controller layouts will have the option to adjust their settings in Battlefield 2042, allowing them to play with the controller settings they’re most comfortable with. An optimized settings layout can let you perform better in the long run. You can also try using similar layouts in other FPS games since most feature similar base controls.

If this is your first time adjusting your controller settings in Battlefield 2042, keep in mind most of the settings will be up to personal preference. Sensitivity and Field of View in particular vary highly from person to person.

It’s relatively hard to deem a single controller setting layout as the best one, but the following controller settings can be considered as a decent starting point for most players. After applying the settings below, test them out for a few matches and make the necessary tweaks to adjust them to your preference.

Controller Schemes

On foot

Soldier Controls : Custom

: Custom Soldier Buttons: Alternate

Vehicles

Ground Vehicle Driver Controls : Default

: Default Ground Vehicle Driver Buttons : Alternate

: Alternate Transport Vehicle Driver Controls : Default

: Default Transport Vehicle Driver Buttons: Alternate

Aircraft

Air Pilot Controls : Default

: Default Air Pilot Buttons: Alternate

Other

Gunner Controls : Default

: Default Gunner Buttons: Alternate

Vehicle controller layout

Triangle/Y : Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon

: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon Circle/B : Handbrake

: Handbrake Square/X : Enter/Exit Vehicle

: Enter/Exit Vehicle X/A : Change Seat

: Change Seat D-Pad Up : Zoom Vehicle

: Zoom Vehicle D-Pad Down : Unassigned

: Unassigned D-Pad Left : Activate Equipment SLC

: Activate Equipment SLC D-Pad Right : Activate Equipment SLC

: Activate Equipment SLC Left Movement Stick : Turn Right/Turn Left

: Turn Right/Turn Left Right Movement Stick : Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down

: Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down L3/Left Stick Click : Boost

: Boost R3/Right Stick Click : Chase Camera

: Chase Camera L1/LB : Fire

: Fire L2/LT : Brake

: Brake R1/RB : Ping

: Ping R2/RT: Accelerate

Aircraft controller layout

Triangle/Y : Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon

: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon Circle/B : Zoom Aircraft

: Zoom Aircraft Square/X : Enter/Exit Vehicle

: Enter/Exit Vehicle X/A : Change Seat

: Change Seat D-Pad Up : Flight Mode Radio

: Flight Mode Radio D-Pad Down : View Rear Camera

: View Rear Camera D-Pad Left : Activate Equipment SLC

: Activate Equipment SLC D-Pad Right : Activate Equipment SLC

: Activate Equipment SLC Left Movement Stick : Yaw Right/Yaw Left

: Yaw Right/Yaw Left Right Movement Stick: Roll Right/Roll Left, Freelook Right/Left, Pitch Down/Up, Freelook Up/Down

Roll Right/Roll Left, Freelook Right/Left, Pitch Down/Up, Freelook Up/Down L3/Left Stick Click: Assisted Flight/Afterburner

Assisted Flight/Afterburner R3/Right Stick Click: Chase Camera

Chase Camera L1/LB: Fire

Fire L2/LT: Throttle Down

Throttle Down R1/RB: Ping

Ping R2/RT: Throttle Up

Other controller layout

Triangle/Y: Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon

Switch Weapon/Primary Weapon Circle/B : Unassigned

: Unassigned Square/X : Enter/Exit Vehicle

: Enter/Exit Vehicle X/A : Change Seat in Vehicle

: Change Seat in Vehicle D-Pad Up: Unassigned

Unassigned D-Pad Down: Unassigned

Unassigned D-Pad Left: Unassigned

Unassigned D-Pad Right: Activate Equipment SLC

Activate Equipment SLC Left Movement Stick: Unassigned

Unassigned Right Movement Stick: Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down

Aim Right/Left, Aim Up/Down L3/Left Stick Click: Unassigned

Unassigned R3/Right Stick Click: Chase Camera

Chase Camera L1/LB: Unassigned

Unassigned L2/LT: Zoom Gunner

Zoom Gunner R1/RB: Ping

Ping R2/RT: Fire

Global Controller settings

Invert Vertical Look for Soldier : Off

: Off Controller Vibration: Off

On Foot Controller settings

Aim

Soldier Aim Sensitivity: 25

25 Invert Vertical Look for Soldier: Off

Off Field of View: 88

88 ADS Field of View: On

On Soldier Aim Assist: 88

88 Soldier Aİm Assist Zoom Snap: 78

Movement

Soldier Sprint: Toggle

Toggle Double Tap Forward to Spring: Off

Off Sprint Button: L3

L3 Spring to Vault Over: Off

Off Always use Traversal Spring: Off

Zoom

Soldier Weapon Zoom: Hold

Hold Zoom Button: L1

L1 Steady Scope: Hold

Hold Steady Scope (HOLD) Button: L3

L3 Soldier Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100

Other

Parachute Auto Deploy: Off

Off Air Spawn Parachute Auto Deploy: On

On Quick Throw Grenades: Off

Off Revice Interaction: Toggle

Toggle Request/Skip Revive: Hold

Hold Reload Hints: Off

Advanced

Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: Eight

Eight Vertical Aim Ratio: 80

80 Vertical Zoom Ratio: 78

78 Uniform Soldier Aiming: On

On Coefficient: 133

133 Zoom Transition Sensitivity Smoothing: On

On 1.00x Zoom Aim Sensitivity: 100

Vehicle Controller settings

Image via DICE

Aim

Vehicle Aim Sensitivity: 28

28 Invert Vertical Look for Tracked Vehicles: Off

Off Vehicle 3rd Person Field of View: 85

85 Tank Aim Sensitivity: 100

100 Gunner Aim Sensitivity: 100

100 Transport Vehicle Freelook Sensitivity: 100

Zoom

Vehicle Weapon Zoom: Hold

Hold Zoom Gunner Keybind: LT

LT Zoom Vehicle Keybind: LT

LT Zoom Aircraft Keybind: LT

Pilot

Invert Vertical Look for Aircraft: Off

Off Aircraft Control Sensitivity: 70

70 Helicopter Control Assists: Off

Advanced

Aiming Left/Right Acceleration: 12

12 Vertical Aim Ratio: 80

80 Vehicle Zoom Aim Ratio: 80

80 Uniform Vehicle Aiming: On

On Coefficient: 129

129 Vehicle Aim-relative Controls: On

Controller Tuning settings

Haptic Feedback

Controller Vibration: Off While controller vibration adds to the overall experience, it can be a distracting feature for competitive players. If your controller vibrates in a crucial moment, it can prevent you from securing a kill.

Off

Controller Left Stick

Center Deadzone: Six

Six Axial Deadzone: Zero Keeping your deadzone on the lower side of the spectrum is often advised since it’ll make your controller more sensitive to movement, allowing you to take full advantage of your reflexes.

Zero Max Input Threshold: 100

Controller Right Stick

Center Deadzone: Six

Six Axial Deadzone: Zero

Zero Max Input Threshold: 100

Controller Triggers

LT Deadzone: Zero

Zero LT Max Input Threshold: 100

When you’re making the switch to a new controller layout, your new configuration can feel slightly off at times. It can take a few matches to adjust, and you should get a decent idea of what you’d like to change in your new configuration as you play.

Your personal adjustments can only improve a settings layout, and you’ll build your muscle memory with your new settings once you find the perfect formula.