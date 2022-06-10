The $100 Last of Us Part I Firefly Edition is already sold out

Those looking for the most expensive version of the game are going to be disappointed.

During the Summer Game Fest yesterday, The Last of Us Part I was revealed for PS5 and PC, in addition to three editions of the PS5 version of the game.

The Last of Us Part I remake releases Sept. 2 this year and will have three different versions of the game on release. Each one has some pre-order bonuses. The Standard Edition is priced at $69.99, the Digital Deluxe Edition is priced at $79.99 and the Firefly Edition is priced at $99.99.

The Firefly Edition comes with four comic books about the story, a Steelbook case, and all of the items that come with the Digital Deluxe Edition. The pre-order of this version was available only on PlayStation Direct, but it is already listed as out of stock.

Screengrab via Sony

The ground-up remake was leaked several hours before Summer Game Fest even kicked off, which seemed to initially anger fans who thought Naughty Dog was giving players more of the same for a full $70 price tag. But after seeing the side-by-side images and learning that the game is actually a complete remake, the game has generated a lot more positive buzz.

There’s no indication for when the Firefly Edition will have more copies available. It is also very possible that the Firefly Edition won’t ever come back into stock. Sony hasn’t made any official remark on the matter either way, so fans will have to keep checking the website to see if stock returns on that edition of the game. Fans of the game can still buy the two other editions of the game since they are digital goodies only.