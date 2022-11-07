All first-person shooters have one thing in common—the usage of guns to take aim and fire. But there are some games that make the shooter genre more appreciated thanks to the unique experiences and flavors these games bring, making them stand out.

One of the most popular FPS games today is Battlestate Games’ Escape from Tarkov. Set in the fictional region of Norvinsk, this game gives players a top-grade experience when it comes to its gameplay, graphics, and overall flavor. Not only can players enjoy exploring and hunting for loot to survive and kill enemies in the form of Scavs, but they can also build their base of operations.

The game is hard to replicate, but there are some other options that have the same vibe as Battlestate Games’ gem.

Here are the 10 best games like Escape from Tarkov, ranked, based on gameplay, design, and overall impact on the community.

10) Arma 3

Image via Steam

Created by Bohemia Interactive, Arma 3 depicts a military conflict between two forces, which is the primary storyline of Escape from Tarkov. Here, players engage in close-to-real-life combat as seen in its graphics and gameplay, especially with the controls used to fight off enemies. There are various activities players can do in the game, such as finding loot and driving vehicles.

9) Deadside

Image via Steam

If you want to engage in a more hardcore shooter game, then Deadside is for you. The intensity in every match is on a high level, especially when you get to spawn on an open PvP map sized at around 25 km. And like Escape from Tarkov, the usual elements from the game can be seen here, such as the hunt for loot, building a base, and more. Deadside is still in early access, but the potential of the game is already there.

8) The Cycle

Image via Steam

A version of Escape from Tarkov with a more sci-fi aesthetic, The Cycle: Frontier allows players to enter matches that can last for a long period of time. This is in comparison to the shorter match duration which can be experienced in Escape from Tarkov. There are several places you can find loot, as well as a ton of possible enemies that you can fight along the way.

7) Fallout 4

Image via Bethesda

Truly one of the most popular games from the Fallout franchise, Fallout 4 can be considered similar to Escape from Tarkov. We all know how this game became a masterpiece because of the gameplay elements it boasts, such as the design, graphics, story, and more. And much just like Escape from Tarkov, the FPS flavor it brings is excellent, especially with the overall experience it offers. Some mods are also available for the game, expanding the options for players.

6) Payday 2

Payday 2

Payday 2 allows players to form squads to take down other enemies upon doing missions. This includes engaging in police chases because of crime missions that you can do in the game’s massive environment. Communication is the key to accomplishing the missions given to your squad, so it is necessary to have a proper game plan to annihilate the police officers who try to chase you. And much like Escape from Tarkov, the loot and shooter aspect is definitely seen in the game.

5) PUBG

Image via Tencent

Though this is more of a battle royale game, PUBG can be compared to the likes of Escape from Tarkov. The element of loot hunting alone already shows how both games can engage players to fight off enemies to survive and kill. The action is also well represented in both titles, especially if players already have enough weapons and firearms to enter the battlefield. Of course, you need to communicate with your teammates to survive, which is vital for both titles.

4) Metro Exodus

Image via PlayStation

Another sci-fi title that made our list is Metro Exodus. In terms of aesthetics, it shows a more scientific vibe rather than a military one. But the action players can experience can be compared to what Escape from Tarkovoffers, especially with the fast-paced gameplay and environment Metro Exodus has. The sandbox survival aspect of the game also allows players to exemplify their strategies since not much will be given to players in terms of supplies and resources.

3) Insurgency: Sandstorm

Image via Steam

The sequel to the 2014 game Insurgency, Insurgency Sandstorm allows players to put up their squads to enter fast-paced matches while gathering loot, shooting down enemies, and coming up with a strategy to win with their teammates. Though, one difference seen in this game compared to Escape from Tarkov is the supply system. Still, the overall flavor of the game is close to what Escape from Tarkov has to offer.

2) 7 Days to Die

Image via Steam

If you want a game close to Escape from Tarkov where survivability is the main key to winning, then 7 Days to Die could be for you. In this survival game, where zombies are your main enemies, the goal is to make it until the seventh day of the apocalypse. You get to look for loot, hunt for zombies and different enemies and run for your life in this engaging survival game that greatly resembles the FPS and storytelling aspects brought by Escape from Tarkov.

1) Hunt: Showdown

Image via Steam

The No. 1 game on our list is Hunt: Showdown.

In this game, the stakes in every match are almost the same as in Escape from Tarkov, since you will lose everything you have in every defeat.

The enemies you’ll face are dangerous and challenging, making the gameplay of Hunt: Showdown more intense than the other games on this list. One difference, however, is in the design. The game has a more traditional approach compared to the modern-day battlefield setting seen in Escape from Tarkov. But overall, the experience is pretty much the game, especially the loot hunting, FPS, and storytelling aspects.