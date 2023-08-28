Are you often playing as one of the Slaughter Family members in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre? Well, good for you, because the killers have a clear advantage over the Victims in the game.

With that being said, you still want to maximize your chances of winning, so not knowing if you’re playing a suboptimal Family member or one that does not suit your playstyle would be a disservice to yourself and your team.

You don’t need to worry about that though, since we’ve elaborated on where each Family member stands in our tier list below.

Tier list rankings for all Slaughter Family members in The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

Tier Victims S The Hitchhiker A Sissy B The Cook, Johnny C Leatherface

S-Tier: Hitchhiker

Nastiest scowl I’ve seen. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Savagery 15 Blood Harvesting 22 Endurance 28

If you are aiming to level up Grandpa’s broken hearing ability, then one of your main goals will be to harvest as much blood from the Victims as you can, which is why you might want to consider giving Hitchhiker a go.

Hitchhiker is a versatile character who excels at both offense and defense while also being able to squeeze through small spaces to pursue the Victims. He is also durable enough to keep up with the Victims when it comes to them going on the offense, making him a formidable opponent.

Once players fully comprehend the maps of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, Hitchhiker becomes arguably the most powerful family member due to his Trap ability. When placed in the right spots, Hitchhiker can block off several areas that Victims must traverse. Once the trap triggers, he can easily kill anyone who is caught in it without a fight, which also prevents them from escaping or obtaining key items.

A-Tier: Sissy

She’s out for blood. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Savagery 10 Blood Harvesting 35 Endurance 25

Proving to be a majority of the player base’s first pick, Sissy is undoubtedly one of the strongest Family members.

Sissy has a special ability called Bane that lets her craft poisons from plants and blow them in the victims’ faces, stunning them for a brief period of time while simultaneously sapping their health. Bane is also useful further when contaminating items all over the map, giving victims a nasty surprise when they innocently interact with the poisoned items.

Sissy is one of the Family’s nimblest characters, which means she can easily keep up with Victims without having to worry about fitting through tight spaces. That being said, she does often sing while she hunts, which gives away her position and allows Victims to spot her from a distance. Because of this, it is often best to make use of her other abilities.

B-Tier: Cook

Don’t let his age fool you. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Savagery 35 Blood Harvesting 25 Endurance 10

Cook’s unique ability, Seek, which allows him to detect enemies from anywhere on the map is one of the best in the game, making him a valuable asset to any team. While his low Endurance may be a concern, his ability to always get the jump on enemies more than makes up for it.

Cook’s heightened Savagery means he can win most fights quickly, so he won’t need to be in a prolonged one. It’s going to be a problem if Cook does get into trouble—since his movement speed is really slow—but in such a case, players can simply communicate their location to teammates to get help.

B-Tier: Johnny

Primed for killing. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Savagery 30 Blood Harvesting 16 Endurance 30

Despite his limited mobility, his tracking ability allows players to find Victims much faster than other members of the Family, which can lead to a few quick kills early on. Johnny would be the clear MVP of the team if he could move through tiny spaces. To keep things fair, however, it’s understandable that he has a few weaknesses.

While there are other amazing Family members to level up, Johnny is still a great all-rounder. We highly recommend spending as much time as possible on his skill tree.

C-Tier: Leatherface

The star of the franchise falls short. Image via Gun Interactive

Stat Amount Savagery 40 Blood Harvesting 13 Endurance 35

It’s really unfortunate that the face of the franchise and the must-pick party member also happens to be the worst in the game. Leatherface is one of the slowest and least agile members of the Family. While his ability to hack through almost anything is a plus, his lack of flexibility and inability to sprint or squeeze through tight spaces makes him one of the least effective when it comes to the Slaughter Family members.

The truth is that Leatherface feels most at home in the basement since he is the only killer who has the opportunity to achieve a few kills before the Victims reach surface level. After that, the other family members often have to take on extra work, which can be quite annoying.

