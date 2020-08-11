Team Liquid launches Liquid+ beta fan loyalty program

Team Liquid is looking to expand its community efforts through a new fan loyalty program called Liquid+. This new service will offer points, perks, and exclusive events for anyone who signs up for the beta, which will be open until December.

This is supposed to work as a way for avid Liquid fans to earn points for watching the players and competitions and sharing on social media during events.

Dear Team Liquid fans, this is for you.



Points, perks, and events take your fandom to a new level. Sign up for Liquid+ beta. Through December 2020. https://t.co/2gLvmV49sq | #letsgoliquid pic.twitter.com/BdmlCe3heq — Team Liquid (@TeamLiquid) August 11, 2020

“Our community inspires us to be better,” Team Liquid said. “Your fandom means everything and now we can give back for it. Connect Liquid+ to your social channels and start getting points for what you already do. We’ll drop rewards however we can and connect you to experiences that get you closer to Team Liquid.”

Fan engagement on every level will be rewarded, whether it be simply using a Team Liquid hashtag during an event or something like watching, chatting, or donating to one of the team’s players on stream. All of those actions and more will rack up points, which fans can redeem for items in the Liquid+ Shop.

Points will also be available through special quests and experiences, along with the usual engagement options. Liquid will also be organizing special events through the program, starting with digital-only things like meeting pro players.

Liquid’s brand partners, like Jersey Mike’s Subs, Alienware, and Monster Energy will also be able to utilize Liquid+ for various activations, though no further details were given.

The beta is open for sign-ups in waves on the official Liquid+ website, and if you miss out on a wave, you can get email notifications when they open back up.