Super Smash Bros. competitor arrested for allegedly murdering his mother

Colin "Sweets" Boldizsar was in the same building where the police found his mother's body.

A Super Smash Bros. Ultimate competitor and member of the Western Washington community has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of his own mother, according to a report by KOMO News.

The King County Sheriff deputies of Shoreline, Washington took Colin “Sweets” Boldizsar into custody after they found his mother’s corpse in the apartment where she lived. The local law enforcement was called to check on Laurie Collins’ well-being after a neighbor said her vehicle was still in the parking lot during the time she was supposed to be at work.

Said neighbor also told the police that Collins was having issues with her son, Boldizsar, and that he has a no-contact order to not go near his mother. Boldizar, however, was the one who answered the door when the deputies arrived at his mother’s house, according to KOMO News.

Boldizsar admitted to law enforcement that he was in violation of the court order to not go near his mother and confirmed the issues that were mentioned by the neighbor. The deputies proceed to enter the house, where they found the corpse of Boldizsar’s mother inside and arrested the Smash Bros. Ultimate player for an investigation of homicide.

The alleged homicide has since generated a reaction from Western Washington’s Smash Bros. Ultimate scene. It has permanently banned Boldizsar from attending tournaments and encouraged anyone who may be able to help solve the case to reach out to local law enforcement.

Bail is set at $2 million, according to the King County Jail Inmate Lookup Service.