Super Shredder Ravana now available in Smite via Prime Gaming

If you’ve farmed a battle pass in Smite recently, then you know the game has plenty of crossover skins. And one of the latest crossover skins is gracing Smite with the most diabolical ninja of all time, Super Shredder.

If you weren’t a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fan growing up, all you need to know is that Super Shredder is a Kevin Nash-sized ninja who the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are constantly locked in battle with. Fittingly enough, the giant Super Shredder will appear in Smite as a skin for the equally large god, Ravana.

Who's the most dangerous ninja in an office setting? The paper SHREDDER!



Super Shredder Ravana is available to claim NOW through @PrimeGaming!



⚡ https://t.co/wZr10dP8UQ pic.twitter.com/fgeBVPLVqd — SMITE (@SMITEGame) May 5, 2022

Super Shredder will join Donatello, Raphael, Michelangelo, Leonardo, and Master Splinter to round out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle lineup in Smite. And Super Shredder will be easier to obtain than the aforementioned skins because he is completely free if you have Prime Gaming.

If you have Amazon Prime, you have Prime Gaming. All you need to do to claim Super Shredder through Prime Gaming is navigate to the Prime Gaming loot page for Smite, which you can do by clicking here. Once you’re on the page, click the big Claim Now button. Once you do, if your Prime Gaming and Hi-Rez accounts aren’t already connected, do so by following the on-screen instructions.

Once you’ve completed the account connecting process, finish the claim and Super Shredder Ravana is all yours. Once you log in to Smite, you should be prompted with a notification that confirms your ownership of Super Shredder Ravana.

You can head over to Prime Gaming right now to add Super Shredder Ravana to your collection.