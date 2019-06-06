Super Mario Maker 2, Splatoon 2, and Smash Ultimate tournaments highlight Nintendo’s E3 2019 plans

Nintendo has just unveiled a bunch of its E3 plans for the show next week, giving fans an idea on what they can expect from June 8.

For starters, Nintendo is hosting is competitive events this year pre-E3, to give Nintendo Treehouse live more time to reveal information about its upcoming game library.

It all starts with the Super Mario Maker 2 Invitational on June 8, which sees four members of the Super Mario Maker community come together to compete in a variety of courses to claim the crown.

Fans can then look forward to the Splatoon 2 World Championship 2019 – featuring European champions Alliance Rogue – and the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate World Championship 2019 3v3 tournament. The competitions will be live-streamed in English via Nintendo of Europe’s E3 2019 website.

For anyone also lucky enough to attend the show, players will be able to get their hands on the new Pokémon games Sword and Shield, Zelda: Link’s Awakening remaster, and Luigi’s Mansion 3 for the first time anywhere.

Anyone not able to attend can check out all the action on Nintendo’s Twitch, when the press conference goes live on Nov. 11.