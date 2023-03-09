Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League to be delayed yet again—here’s why

At this rate, we might get Half-Life 3 before Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League comes out.

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is struggling to find its place in the world, just like its protagonists. Publisher Warner Bros. and developer Rocksteady Studios are bound to announce another delay of the Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League release date, according to a Bloomberg report.

At this stage, a delay of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is like the sun rising; you already know it will happen. The month of March seems to be a particular hotspot of the game’s endless postponement cycle. Exactly 12 months ago, Rocksteady Studios’ creative director Sefton Hill announced via Twitter that Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League would be delayed until spring 2023 instead of its scheduled 2022 launch.

Now that spring 2023 is almost here and Kill The Justice League has a new release date to bail out on, Bloomberg tells us that’s exactly what will happen. According to is report, “a person familiar” with the game’s development cycle has revealed that Warner Bros. and Rocksteady will be announcing another delay before long.

The (still) currently active official release date of Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League is May 26, but according to this “familiar person,” the launch will be pushed back to the last quarter of 2023.

Why is Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League being delayed to late 2023?

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League notoriously got a poor fan reception during a PlayStation showcase in February. It’s logical for that to play a big role in the game being delayed, to give Rocksteady time to reconsider the creative direction of the experience. As logical as this might be, it’s not why Kill The Justice League is being pushed back.

For what it's worth, a delay like this is mainly for polish, not to overhaul the core gameplay that caused the backlash. Suicide Squad started off as a Game as a Service and will remain one short of a complete reboot, which would require a much longer delay — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) March 9, 2023

As Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier also points out, a few more months cannot and will not result in a completely different game than the one fans booed in February. Kill The Justice League will still be a live service title. At best, we could get a slightly more polished version, but if you hated what you saw last month, you’ll probably hate what you’ll see in late 2023, if we don’t see another delay.

The most apparent driving point behind the current delay is the crammed release schedule right around May 26. If released then, Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League will have to compete with arguably the most anticipated Zelda game ever releasing a couple of weeks before, and Diablo IV releasing a couple of weeks after it, plus Final Fantasy 16 for dessert a couple of weeks later. That doesn’t give this title the best odds of success for a game that has already caught flack from fans.