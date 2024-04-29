The NYT Strands game logo on a grey background.
Screenshot by Dot Esports
Name Dropping – Strands NYT Hints and Answers (April 29)

Today's Strands hint will make you think about a specific group of famous people.
Apr 29, 2024

Today’s NYT Strands begins with a hint so broad that you might as well start looking for the Spangram right away. The clue “Name dropping” could refer to any name, and considering there are billions of people in the world, any of their names could be the answer.

How to play NYT Strands

Strands is a word search puzzle where your goal is to find every word that fits the theme within the word grid you’re presented with by connecting letters horizontally, vertically, or diagonally in any direction. The entire grid is part of the solution, and you encounter words that don’t belong to the theme, which are converted into hints once you find enough of them. One of the words is unique in that it starts on one side of the grid and ends on the opposite side; this word is called a Spangram. It sets the theme for you to search for the rest of the words that belong to the puzzle, so you should always look for the Spangram first.

NYT Strands Name Dropping hints (April 29)

Today’s NYT Strands hint involves finding people’s names, which is quite broad. Perhaps the Spangram will help narrow them down to a specific group of people, such as presidents, actors, or athletes? Consider similar groups of well-known individuals whose names most people could recognize in a puzzle like this.

My final hint is that the names you’re looking for in today’s Strands will sound familiar and be in tune with their personality. With these clues, you should be on the right track to solving the puzzle.

NYT Strands Name Dropping Spangram and solutions (April 29)

Today’s Spangram is MUSICIANS, starting from the only M in the left column all the way to the S in the right column. Now it’s a bit easier, right? Since the Strands grid is small, you should think about singer names with one word, preferably very famous ones that people of all ages and generations would know. The right names are:

  • PRINCE
  • MEATLOAF
  • PINK
  • COMMON
  • SEAL
  • BRANDY
  • JEWEL
A screenshot of the Strands grid with all eight words highlighted.
All eight words in Strands today. Screenshot by Dot Esports

A new Strands puzzle will be available at midnight in your timezone.

