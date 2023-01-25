Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life gets a release date—and it’s not that far away

A big dose of nostalgia will be served up to gamers this summer when Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is released. And although gamers had a release window, there’s now a date for when fans can get their hands on the remake of the beloved farming simulator.

Players can get their hands on Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life on June 27. The game will be available for $49.99 on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam. The game is a reimagining of the original title that was released back in 2003. Of the Harvest Moon series games, it’s one of the most loved in the series, meaning fans are eager to get their hands on the remake.

The game is already available for pre-order in both its digital and physical copy. There is also a premium bundle available for those who want a little more than just the game for $59.99. It includes a small goat pocket plushie and a large cloth poster with a custom outer box featuring an illustration by Igusa Matsuyama.

Gamers who want to buy either the standard version or the deluxe version can only do so right now on the XSEED Games Store and at participating retailers. Players looking to get it on their preferred platform such as the Nintendo Store or Steam will have to wait a bit longer to pre-order or purchase the game.

In addition to the story, gameplay, and art that players remember and loved, there will be some new things coming to the reimagining of the game, including new events, enhanced festivals, new crops, and more recipes. There are also going to be some new characters coming to the game, as well as the ability to play as either gender and the option to marry any of the eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.