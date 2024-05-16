Orange fleet in Stellaris
Image via Paradox Interactive
Stellaris 3.12.2 ‘Andromeda’ patch notes today

A focus on stability.
After the release of its latest expansion, Stellaris developers have been hard at work fixing some nagging bugs and other stability issues that have been plaguing the game with Patch 3.12.2.

The Machine Age expansion introduced three new origins, a new endgame crisis, new Machine Ascension paths, and a new player crisis that has helped spice up your explorations and stories within the boundless reaches of space as you build your own civilization.

This new patch should improve the player experience with 19 bug fixes, nine new stability changes, a balance change to the Progressive Growth agenda for Artificial Workforce, and more. Here are all of the changes to Stellaris in the 3.12.2 Andromeda patch.

Changes in Stellaris Andromeda 3.12.2 patch

A bunch of icons and colors together in a circular shape in Stellaris.
Welcome to the rest of the universe. Image via Paradox Interactive
  • More checks required to avoid fully virtual pops on the lathe.
  • Unaligned Hive Mind background adjusted.
  • Wrong ethics on released Individual Machine sectors fixed.
  • Range calculations for weapon and strike craft fixed in Ship Behavior.
  • Paradox Titan now appears in ship view correctly.
  • Resort Workers, Clerks, and Cyberdome Spectators now have trade preferences for auto-modding.
  • Multiplayer pause functionality fixed.
  • Hired fleets can enter Cetana territory after projects are researched.
  • Progressive Growth agenda gives progress on Machine Template System for individualist machines.
  • Progressive Growth agenda gives progress on Artificial Workforce without needing Powered Exoskeletons.
  • AI weight calculations for building types fixed.

Stability changes

  • Fixed multiple instances where players would crash to desktop, including:
    • When a player resyncs after using specific graphical assets in system view.
    • When in planet view.
    • When buying a subscription from the browser.
    • When sitting in the traits effect tooltip.
    • When canceling Synaptic Lathe construction.

As always, save files could become incompatible between major updates, although this patch shouldn’t pose too much of a problem due to its smaller size. For the full set of patch notes from Paradox, check out Stellaris‘ full 3.12.2 notes on its official Steam page.

