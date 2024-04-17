SteamWorld Heist 2 lifts anchor this summer with sea of new mechanics

SteamWorld Heist 2 is on the way after a reveal at the Nintendo Indie World showcase, and the release date isn’t too far away.

Nine years after the original title’s release, Steamworld Heist 2 is set to provide waves of new content, including a new job system and vast customization.

Go nuts. Image via Thunderful Games

SteamWorld Heist 2‘s reveal closed off the Nintendo Indie World showcase on April 17, where it was announced the title will land on Nintendo Switch and other platforms on August 8.

A new world map, ship-to-ship combat, and plenty of areas to explore are on offer in Steamworld Heist 2, as well as a selection of over 150 weapons to yield—and you can steal hats from those you defeat.

In the new job system, characters can equip a weapon of their choosing to unlock new abilities that can be utilized on other weapons, allowing players to create a host of new strategies and fit their playstyle however they choose.

Players will lead a group of Steambots through turn-based gunfights, with the ever-present risk of their bullets ricocheting off walls. So, if you’re a poor shot (like me), prepare to send your bots to the scrap heap.

Though it was announced at the Nintendo Showcase, Steamworld Heist 2 is not exclusive to the platform, and will also be available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles. It’s described as an “epic adventure on the high seas.”

