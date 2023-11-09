Steam is giving you a way to hide your most embarrassing games

No that there's anything to be embarrassed about...

We all have that one friend who spends their time playing suspect indie anime games on Steam. Well, now Valve is giving them a way to hide the embarrassment from the spotlight.

Your Steam profile will soon have the option to mark a game as private, therefore hiding it from the eyes of your friends, according to a post by SteamDB creator Pavel Djundik. It appears this feature isn’t yet live but expected to arrive soon.

While details aren’t available for exactly how this will work just yet, the information that has been shared suggests you’ll be able to do this to any game you like, meaning it’s not just those weird hentai titles that can be hidden, you can also hide if you’re playing something like Starfield (which we may judge you for even more).

No date was shared for when we can expect this to be widely implemented, nor has Valve shared any official news to confirm it’s on the way. Hopefully, this does come to the platform sooner rather than later, as there seems to be plenty of desire from the community.

Now i can finally play hentai games without having to worry 😌 — Sonic.exe | Buying skins 90-93% (@allenamen2) November 8, 2023

If you've been top 1% in any competitive game you know how useful this can be to not hurt your friends feelings — William (@w_evieux) November 8, 2023

All jokes aside, it’s easy to see how a feature like this could be helpful to PC gamers on Steam who simply don’t want their friends or others to know what games they own.

Of course, there is already a way to disappear from the eyes of your Steam friends by setting your account status to invisible while you play, however, this won’t solve the issue of showcasing to everyone what games you own.

When this feature arrives you’ll be able to activate true incognito mode not just hiding what you are currently playing, but also any titles that you’ve added to your Steam library.

Basically, the embarrassment should be over. That is, unless someone visiting your home takes a peak on your PC, but sorry, Valve can’t help with that.