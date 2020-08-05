There is a massive ongoing Steam outage, according to Steam Status, a site that tracks the platform’s connection managers.

Steam Status is reporting that 0 percent of Steam’s connection managers are online, meaning nearly everyone in the world trying to access Steam games may not be able to do so. The site also says the Steam Store is offline and Steam Community is “very slow.”

About 0.02 million, or around 2,000 people worldwide are online on Steam, according to Steam Status. The site reports that no one is in-game on Steam, however.

Update Aug. 5 6:47pm CT: Steam Status is reporting that a small percentage (about 0.3 percent) of Steam’s connection managers are back online. Steam Community has also returned to a normal status, and online and in-game players are ticking upward. Some regions are still completely offline, however.