Steam adjusts dates for 3 upcoming seasonal sales

Steam’s seasonal sales, a foundational aspect of the yearly quest for deals on games, are getting adjusted dates to better spread out the events alongside the introduction of a new one.

The Spring Sale will join the seasonal rotation beginning in 2023, replacing the Lunar New Year Sale, according to an official post from the Steamworks development team. This information was first shared by SteamDB, an automated Steam database account.

Changes to Four Major Seasonal Steam Sales + Upcoming Seasonal Sale Dates https://t.co/Kt51vI0Pu0 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) September 27, 2022

The Autumn Sale will start and end a couple of days earlier than it did last year, beginning on Nov. 22 and ending on Nov. 29. The Winter Sale for this year will actually keep the same date range from last year: Dec. 22, 2022 to Jan. 5, 2023.

The Spring Sale, which now completes the foursome of sales representing each season, will officially start on March 16 and end on March 23. The devs at Steam explained that the Lunar New Year Sale, which started in 2016, was run “to celebrate the influx of game developers and customers from territories like Hong Kong, Taiwan, China, and South Korea.” But they received feedback that many thought the Lunar New Year Sale ran too close to the December holiday sale period.

Additionally, Steam outlined in its post an important recommendation to smaller developers to not launch games during any seasonal sale due to reduced visibility toward new releases during sales because of the revamped front page of the store.

During these sales, publishers and developers will opt to mark down their games with discounts ranging as high as 90 percent off, affecting both smaller games and triple-A titles. Steam users can often earn badges or small extra rewards by purchasing games during seasonal sales.