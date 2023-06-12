Starfield Constellation Edition: Chronomark watch price, features, and how to pre-order

Starfield looks like it’s going to be an incredibly massive game for Bethesda fans to explore, and they can do so with a real-world watch that mimics the one found in the game.

Starfield’s Constellation Edition, the game’s highest-price physical edition, comes with all of the goodies that other editions of the game have. But a futuristic, sleek-looking watch that comes in its own special carrying case has fans of the game thirsting for pre-orders.

Here’s everything to know about Starfield’s limited, expensive, and awesome Constellation Edition and the watch that comes with it.

Starfield Constellation Edition price

The watch comes in a slick, futuristic case. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Starfield Constellation Edition is priced at $299.99. Here’s everything it includes:

Starfield base game

Shattered Space Story Expansion (upon release)

Up to 5 days early access

Constellation Skin Pack

Access to Starfield Digital Artbook & Original Soundtrack

Steelbook Display Case

Constellation Patch

Credit Stick with Laser-Etched Game Code

Starfield Chronomark Watch & Case

The watch is the only thing that separates the Constellation Edition from the Premium and Standard Editions of the game, so this is a purchase that should be made only if you’re looking to tell the time like you’re a starfaring adventurer.

Starfield Chronomark Watch design and features

The limited Constellation Edition offers some physical swag. Image via Bethesda

The Constellation Edition’s main attraction is the Chronomark Watch, which is a direct replica of a watch that the player’s character will wear in-game. In Starfield, the watch acts as part of the HUD, offering a compass and other environmental information.

The Chronomark Watch connects to smartphones to give you “notifications and other information,” but other phone connectivity is unclear and is “limited.” According to Bethesda, “the Starfield Chronomark watch does not transmit phone calls, does not support cellular service, and is not a touch screen device.”

How to pre-order the Starfield Constellation Edition

For $300, you’re mostly paying for the watch. Image via Bethesda

Starfield’s Constellation Edition will soon be available to pre-order in the U.S. through Best Buy. All links for the Constellation Edition from the Starfield website redirect to Best Buy, so it appears that this is the only place to pre-order for now.

Keep an eye out on your favorite retailers, like Amazon, GameStop, and others, to see if the Constellation Edition becomes available because it will likely sell out quickly.

