Stardew Valley has sold over 20 million copies on all platforms

Eric “ConcernedApe” Barone, the creator of Stardew Valley, has revealed that the farming simulator has now sold more than 20 million copies on all platforms—and 13 million of them were sold on PC alone.

The title was released in February 2016 and has been popular ever since. Within the first two months of its release, it sold over 1 million copies, according to Stardew Valley‘s official website. In the years that followed, the game had been released on other platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, and iOS.

Stardew Valley is a simple yet appealing game for many players. Players inherit a farm once owned by their grandfather and develop relationships with various characters, explore mines, and grow fruits, vegetables, and more.

The game currently sits at 89 Metascore on Metacritic out of 30 critic reviews (on PC) with an 8.8 user score.

ConcernedApe, the developer of Stardew Valley, is now busy developing a new game called Haunted Chocolatier. The upcoming title is expected to include much more boss battles and is said to have a little darker” tone than Stardew Valley. You can check the trailer here.