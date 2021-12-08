Release of Star Wars: The Old Republic’s Legacy of the Sith expansion delayed to February 2022

The Legacy of the Sith expansion has been delayed to 2022 at the last minute.

The latest and long-awaited Legacy of the Sith expansion for Star Wars: The Old Republic has been delayed on incredibly short notice.

Legacy of the Sith is the eighth expansion of the game and was set to be released as early as next week. But a recent announcement from BioWare confirmed that the release of the expansion has been significantly delayed until Feb. 15, 2022.

“As we get ever closer to launch, it is clear that we need a bit more time,” project director Keith Kanneg said. “We’re focusing additional testing on the many areas we have changed throughout the game to deliver the experience we want, and one that you deserve.”

The original release date for the Legacy of the Sith expansion, which was set for Dec. 14, was only announced last month. It was supposed to act as a kick off for the game’s 10-year anniversary, giving fans a new story chapter featuring the return of Sith Darth Malgus.

This expansion will include new areas that players can explore, such as the underground facilities of Manaan and the Sith fortress on Elom. Other known features that Legacy of the Sith will bring to the table include an enhanced character creator and a new design to combat styles, which includes mixing class abilities and other upgrades.

Star Wars: The Old Republic is an MMO based in the Star Wars universe. The story takes place 300 years after the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic games and more than 3,000 years before the events that take place in the Star Wars films. Players can join one of two main factions—the Galactic Republic or the Sith Empire—and level up by completing missions, exploring the open world, and fighting enemies.

Star Wars: The Old Republic was released in 2011 and is now available on PC. The Legacy of the Sith expansion is now set to become available on Feb. 15, 2022.