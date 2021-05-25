Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Operation: Tango are reportedly the PS+ games for June

These three games might be available for free in June.

PlayStation players can likely expect Star Wars: Squadrons, Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown, and Operation: Tango as the PS+ games for June.

As reported by industry analyst Nibellion, the website Areajugones claims these three titles will be available for free throughout June for PlayStation players to experience and enjoy before purchasing. The website was previously correct about the PS+ Games in May and it reportedly received more information about the featured games in June.

Star Wars: Squadrons puts players directly in the pilot seat of some of the most iconic ships from the series. Players can play through an entertaining campaign or go head-to-head in massive space battles in the exciting multiplayer mode. Each ship is customizable to fit your needs in each fight or mission.

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown is a PlayStation 4 exclusive with updated visuals, new online features, and uses the Dragon Engine. Players will reportedly be able to experience the iconic fighting series for free in June on the PS4.

The final reported PS+ game, Operation Tango, is a two-player cooperative adventure game where two players work together to complete missions. One player is the agent in the field, while the other is a hacker helping them move around safely. Both players must work together to complete various tasks and missions in a high-tech world.

These titles have not been officially confirmed as the PS+ games for June, but players will reportedly get to experience them for free next month.