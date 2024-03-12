Category:
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor director starts new studio, working on action-adventure game

He's bringing some talented friends, too.
The director of Star Wars: Jedi Survivor and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order is starting a new studio, with some experienced devs on board, to create a triple-A action-adventure game on Unreal Engine 5.

Stig Asmussen, who also directed God of War III at Sony Santa Monica, will head up the new studio named Giant Skull as its CEO, founder, and director of the new project, according to a report by GameInformer. The studio will focus on building “gameplay-driven, story immersive action-adventure games set in captivating worlds,” according to a press release.

Kratos killing enemies in God of War 3
Asmussen’s track record is impressive. Image via Sony Computer Entertainment

“The Giant Skull studio culture is focused on creativity and curiosity,” Asmussen said in the release. “We have assembled a talented team renowned for immersive storytelling, heroic combat, and exhilarating traversal, and our goal is to craft a rich universe that players will want to lose themselves in for years to come.” 

The starting team at Giant Skull features fellow former members of Respawn Entertainment, which Asmussen left this past September after his work on Jedi: Survivor. Other members include developers who have worked on Fortnite, VALORANT, and new COO and CFO Anthony Scott, formerly of Batman Arkham maker Rocksteady Studios.

“Our values for the studio to translate into how we make our games and our relationship with players – autonomy, momentum, curiosity, and respect,” Scott said. “We want players to join us on every step of this amazing journey, as we pave the way for our upcoming game. We’re creating something special and have been fortunate enough to assemble an incredible team of developers who are extremely passionate and experienced in creating genre-defining, third-person, action-adventure games.” 

The studio’s website is now live, but there’s not much to explore just yet other than some cool imagery. With the talent and experience on the team, though, the studio’s first game is sure to have the attention of gamers everywhere.

