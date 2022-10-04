SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake’s BFF Edition will set you back a few hundred clams

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake developer THQ Nordic has shown off the contents of the game’s collectors edition. But the grand package comes at a high price.

The Cosmic Shake BFF Edition, as it’s called, will cost a whopping $250. For this price, players will get a variety of physical items in a large collectors’ box as well as access to the game’s Costume Pack DLC, which grants new outfits for Spongebob and crew to wear. The BFF Edition is available for all platforms, including PC on disc, and includes a copy of the game alongside its goodies.

Inside the BFF Edition, players will find the Cosmic Victory Statue, a 9.8-inch-tall figure of SpongeBob in his marching band outfit from the famous “Band Geeks” episode—accompanied by Balloon Patrick, of course. The BFF Edition also includes four transparent bouncy balls that contain mini-figures of SpongeBob in various outfits from the game, a 19.7-inch-tall inflatable Balloon Patrick, a “BFF amulet” modeled on the best friends forever ring from the TV show, and four placemats with screengrabs from the game.

Image via THQ Nordic

Neither the BFF Edition nor The Cosmic Shake itself has a specific release date yet, but THQ Nordic says the game will be out sometime in 2023 “when it’s ready.” Previous trailers have showcased some of the game’s characters and levels, which aim to showcase legendary moments from the SpongeBob SquarePants TV show.

All of The Cosmic Shake‘s characters are voiced by the original voice actors from the show, and many of the worlds SpongeBob explores and the costumes he wears are pulled straight from television.