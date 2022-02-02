Splitgate’s 2022 Pro Series esports competition to feature combined prize pool of $500,000

1047 Games is partnering with Logitech Esports Services to put forth a tournament for Splitgate players to compete in that will have a combined $500,000 prize pool over the course of the year. Each season of the Pro Series will offer over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The games start on Feb. 5, and tournament organizers are also adding a new Challengers Series. The Challengers Series is for highly skilled players in the community, offering a path-to-pro. Each season of the Pro Series will offer over $100,000 in cash and prizes.

The games will be broadcast on Twitch starting Feb. 5 to kick off the Winter Season. The three components of the Winter Series are the Pro Series regular season, the Challengers Series, and the finals.

Each Pro Series regular season will take place over the course of 1-2 months. There will be seven total match days, which contain a round-robin stage, quarterly season finals, and regulation tournaments. Each of the seven match days will consist of four matches, with each team playing one match per day. A complete schedule of events can be found on the Pro Series website.

The Challengers Series will be a collection of events and will serve as the path-to-pro, which leads into the Pro Series. The competition is open to all Splitgate players who are not participating in the Pro Series regular season, and the top players will win a $5,000 prize. Competitors from the Challengers Series will also have a chance to knock a Pro Series team out of its spot and join the next season of the Pro Series.

Splitgate is currently enjoying a successful beta, which just received an update that included custom maps, new game modes, and a new Battle Pass.