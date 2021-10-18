Splitgate gets a new spooky update, esports tournament series begins

Splitgate who? Spookygate is where it’s at now.

Splitgate revealed a new Halloween-themed update over the weekend that transforms one of the most iconic Splitgate maps and added in some spooky skins, among other general updates.

The first thing players will notice upon login is the new splash screen and main menu, which have been redone to fit the Spookygate theme. This seasonal update also added a new version of the Stadium map, which now has all sorts of skulls, pumpkins, and spiderwebs strewn about the map.

There’s even a new challenge that runs until Nov. 1 where players can earn three new skins that were designed by fans. The new skins are the Candy Corn assault rifle, the Foresight carbine, and the Pixelspook pistol. All three of the skins can be earned by completing the Spookygate Challenge.

In addition to Halloween-themed things, the game has received some quality-of-life upgrades, including the ability to re-place a portal by shooting at it, kill cams now show the player’s banner, and updated art and images.

In the esports section of Splitgate, matches have begun for the newest tournament series, which features $100,000 in cash and prizes. The Splitgate Pro Series has open qualifiers each weekend beginning Oct. 17 and continues until the grand final match on Dec. 12, where the winning team will take home $25,000.