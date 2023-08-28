Spells, world hubs, and ‘ancestor traits’ on display in creepy Soulframe gameplay trailer

While TennoCon 2023 was mostly Warframe-focused, Digital Extremes also released a thirty-minute gameplay demo showcasing several exciting features of its upcoming free-to-play science fantasy MMORPG Soulframe.

Soulframe was first announced in July 2022 with a teaser-themed reveal trailer, but gameplay from the upcoming title was only originally shown earlier this year via footage from its prototype. Now, Digital Extremes has revealed footage showing a slew of interesting features to be included in the full release.

The footage starts by showing off the dialogue system where players interact with NPCs with dialogue choices. It also shows several combat elements, including the dodge roll, block, parry, and the ability to throw and recall weapons. Players also spotted several spells, including ones that freeze enemies, ignite weapons, explosive spells, healing spells, and more.

The game’s hub world, a buildable village in the “lake of the ancestors,” which players can customize (much like the ship in Warframe) is also shown.

The developers claim Soulframe will be more of an RPG and have shown off its many RPG elements. One of the most notable elements is the skill-swapping leveling system where players “take on traits of their ancestors” and can swap between certain types of skills depending on their play style. Players can also change into several outfits acquired while progressing and use mounts such as the Wolf option.

Co-op gameplay was also featured; the devs played through one of the many procedurally generated levels and ended with a boss fight against the Torment Stag.

