South Park: Snow Day! release date – When does the new South Park game release?

Seven years after the release of South Park: The Fractured but Whole, fans have a new game to look forward to—South Park: Snow Day! The game is set to release in 2024, but you’re surely wondering about the release date.
South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic publisher are taking you and your favorite characters, Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle, on a snowy adventure with South Park: Snow Day! This is an action-adventure game in which you set out on a quest to help the town survive a storm.
Here’s when South Park: Snow Day!, the new South Park game releases.
When does South Park: Snow Day! release?
South Park: Snow Day! releases on March 26, 2024. This was announced on Dec. 21, 2023, by the publishing company THQ Nordic.
Although I would be ecstatic if the game was released for Christmas 2023, early spring 2024 release also works great.
South Park: Snow Day! platorms
So far, it’s confirmed that South Park: Snow Day! will be released on the following platforms:
- Windows
- PlayStation 5
- Xbox Series X and S
- Nintendo Switch
Minimum and recommended PC system requirements for South Park: Snow Day!
Minimum system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i5-3570K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050TI / Radeon RX 470
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Notes: preliminary requirements, may change until release
Recommended system requirements
- Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system
- OS: Windows 10 64 bit
- Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-8600K
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVidia GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5700
- DirectX: Version 11
- Storage: 45 GB available space
- Additional Notes: preliminary requirements, may change until release
What to expect from South Park: Snow Day!
You’re heading off on an adventure with Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle and that means you’ll surely have a main campaign to play through. On top of that, I expect side quests, special abilities and weapons, and various cosmetics to choose from.
South Park: Snow Day! will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Spanish for text, and for voice, it’s available in English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish.