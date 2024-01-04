South Park: Snow Day! release date – When does the new South Park game release?

When does my snow adventure start?

Seven years after the release of South Park: The Fractured but Whole, fans have a new game to look forward to—South Park: Snow Day! The game is set to release in 2024, but you’re surely wondering about the release date.

South Park Digital Studios and THQ Nordic publisher are taking you and your favorite characters, Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle, on a snowy adventure with South Park: Snow Day! This is an action-adventure game in which you set out on a quest to help the town survive a storm.

Here’s when South Park: Snow Day!, the new South Park game releases.

When does South Park: Snow Day! release?

South Park: Snow Day! releases on March 26, 2024. This was announced on Dec. 21, 2023, by the publishing company THQ Nordic.

Although I would be ecstatic if the game was released for Christmas 2023, early spring 2024 release also works great.

South Park: Snow Day! platorms

So far, it’s confirmed that South Park: Snow Day! will be released on the following platforms:

Windows

PlayStation 5

Xbox Series X and S

Nintendo Switch

Minimum and recommended PC system requirements for South Park: Snow Day!

Minimum system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i5-3570K

AMD Ryzen 3 1300X / Intel Core i5-3570K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1050TI / Radeon RX 470

GeForce GTX 1050TI / Radeon RX 470 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: preliminary requirements, may change until release

Recommended system requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64 bit

Windows 10 64 bit Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-8600K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 / Intel Core i5-8600K Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: NVidia GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5700

NVidia GTX 1070 / Radeon RX 5700 DirectX: Version 11

Version 11 Storage: 45 GB available space

45 GB available space Additional Notes: preliminary requirements, may change until release

What to expect from South Park: Snow Day!

Lots to look forward to. Image via THQ Nordic

You’re heading off on an adventure with Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle and that means you’ll surely have a main campaign to play through. On top of that, I expect side quests, special abilities and weapons, and various cosmetics to choose from.

South Park: Snow Day! will be available in English, French, German, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean, Polish, and Spanish for text, and for voice, it’s available in English, French, German, Portuguese (Brazil), and Spanish.