Sony’s head of indies recommends 10 classic PlayStation games you absolutely have to play

It isn’t every day a notable person in the games industry releases a list of what they think everyone should play—but Sony’s head of indies, Shuhei Yoshida, did just that.

The list consists of games from the PlayStation Plus Premium Classics Catalog, which means if you don’t have the console or the game they mentioned, you will have to subscribe to PlayStation Plus Premium.

Yoshida holds these games close to his heart as he shares his experiences with each title. The list is pretty varied with games coming from the platformer genre, fighting game genre, and even puzzle games. These are the games included in the list:

Jumping Flash!

Tekken 2

Ape Escape

Jak II: Renegade

Echochrome

No Heroes Allowed!

Siren Blood Curse

ICO

Tokyo Jungle

Rain

The blog post has interesting facts about the games mentioned, such as Jumping Flash! being one of the first titles to be produced for the PlayStation as well as the jump of Tekken from arcades to the PlayStation with the release of Tekken 2.

He even talked about the development of Ape Escape and “making a game that cannot be played with conventional controllers,” which made the game unique as you can only experience it at its fullest with the DualShock controller. Back then, it was the only controller with analog sticks and vibration feedback from PlayStation.

The insight Yoshida provides for each of the games in the list will be helpful for players wanting to take on game development as he also includes problems they encountered during the development of the game and what made the game stand out.