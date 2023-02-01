Sony’s fastest-selling first-party title has sold over 11 million copies in 3 months

When God of War Ragnarök dropped on the PlayStation 5 three months ago, people knew that it was going to be an instant hit. They also assumed it would climb the ranks as one of Sony’s fastest-selling first-party games—and the players have proven them right.

The game has now sold over 11 million copies in the three months that it’s been out. Since it was released in November, the game has been met with critical acclaim and won several awards from The Game Awards for 2022. The game got a perfect score from many gaming outlets, including Dot Esports’ review of the game.

Santa Monica Studio, the developer of the hit game, tweeted today that the game has officially sold over 11 million copies and thanked its fans for the support. Since the game was released in November, many fans have flocked to social media to praise it. Many players consider the God of War remake and its sequel to be their favorite games of all time—and for good reason. Santa Monica Studio clearly knows what it’s doing and the game is well on its way to beating the sale of the original remake, which sold 23 million copies before Ragnarök dropped.

We’re incredibly humbled that #GodofWarRagnarok has officially sold through 11 million copies!



None of this would be possible without the support of our fans, so thank you for coming on this journey with us! pic.twitter.com/7KlAT9eddG — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Ragnarök (@SonySantaMonica) February 1, 2023

Those who love the story and characters of the series will be getting a TV show as well. Amazon and Sony are working together on an adaptation that many fans are highly anticipating, but the show has some huge expectations that come with it because of the success of the source material. Many are afraid it could go the way of many of the Tomb Raider movies, which are highly criticized by gamers. They are hoping instead that the studios can bring out a series like The Witcher on Netflix or The Last of Us on HBO.

While more and more players get their hands on God of War Ragnarök, those who have completed it are able to go back into the game to earn more achievements while they wait for more content from the God of War series to be cooked up.