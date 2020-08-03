Sony will premiere new State of Play on Aug. 6 but with “no big PS5 announcements”

A new 40-plus minute State of Play will premiere this Thursday, Aug. 6 but there will be “no big PS5 announcements” during the show, Sony announced today.

Sony said the show will include a focus on upcoming PS4 and PSVR games, as well as “a few quick check-ins” on some of the third-party and indie games that were revealed during its PS5 showcase in June.

State of Play returns Thursday at 1:00pm Pacific!



What to expect:

▪️ A focus on upcoming PS4 & PS VR games

▪️ A few quick check-ins on third-party and indie games from June’s PS5 showcase

▪️ No big PS5 announcements!



“And just to be super clear — there will be no PlayStation Studios updates in Thursday’s episode,” Sony said. “There won’t be any updates around hardware, business, preorders, or dates either. On Thursday, our focus is squarely on showcasing some cool upcoming games coming to the broader PlayStation ecosystem.”

This news will definitely be a disappointment to many who are waiting on PS5 details, specifically a release date and price point. With countless gamers waiting to pre-order the PS5 once it goes live, many are chomping at the bit for more information.

The PS5 is due to launch sometime this holiday season, so concrete details should be coming at some point in the next couple of months.

The new State of Play will air on Thursday, Aug. 6 at 3pm CT.