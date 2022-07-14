Sony unveils ‘PlayStation Stars,’ a new free-to-join loyalty program that rewards players for their time

It will be free-to-join once it releases "later this year."

As part of its continuous drive to create “unique products and experiences” for fans, Sony has unveiled a new loyalty program for PlayStation users called PlayStation Stars.

The announcement was made through the latest PlayStation blog post, where Sony introduced the new loyalty program that celebrates fans all over the world. There is still no definite date on when it will be available, but Sony mentioned that it will be released “later this year.”

“Once you become a member, you’ll earn rewards by completing a variety of campaigns and activities,” Sony said. “Our “Monthly Check-In” campaign simply requires you to play any game to receive a reward, while other campaigns require you to win tournaments, earn specific trophies, or even be the first player to platinum a blockbuster title in your local time zone.”

This free-to-join program will allow PlayStation users to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for rewards, such as PSN wallet funds and select PlayStation Store products. All PlayStation Plus members who will enroll in the new program are also eligible to have additional points that can also be used to purchase digital goods from the PS Store.

The latest announcement by Sony also revealed a new type of reward called “digital collectibles.” It is described as “digital representations of things that PlayStation fans enjoy, including figurines of beloved and iconic characters from games and other forms of entertainment, as well as cherished devices that tap into Sony’s history of innovation.”