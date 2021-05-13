Sony to add in-game rewards for Rocket League, NBA 2K21, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more to PlayStation Play At Home 2021

The bonuses will be available for free starting on May 17.

Sony is expanding the PlayStation Play At Home 2021 program with another big update later this month that will feature mostly in-game content.

Starting on May 17, players will be able to redeem new Play At Home content bundles from the PlayStation Store on PS4 and PS5, depending on which system the games are available on.

These bundles will be a mixed bag of free in-game items, currency, and other content tied to free-to-play and premium titles, such as Rocket League, NBA 2K21, and Brawlhalla. Here are all of the perks that players will be able to redeem.

Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack: Blue Notch Wheels, Blue Smoke Boost, Blue Rocks Trail, and the Trimpact BL Player Banner.

Brawlhalla Play at Home Pack: Rayman Legend Unlock, Sir Rayelot Skin with Axe and Gauntlet Weapon Skins, Shrug Emote, and Grimm Sidekick.

Destruction AllStars 1,100 Destruction Points

MLB The Show 21 10 “The Show” Packs

NBA 2K21 Play at Home Pack: MyTEAM Series 2 Amethyst Damian Lillard, 5,000 MyTEAM Points, and more.

Rogue Company Play at Home Pack: Kyoto Undercover Ronin Outfit and 200 Rogue Bucks.

World of Tanks/World of Warships Twice the Courage Pack World of Tanks: Modern Armor, this bundle includes five x1.5 Silver Boosters, five x2 XP Boosters, 7 days of Premium Account and more. World of Warships: Legends: Tier III battleship Arkansas, 7 days of Premium Account and 5x Rare Boosters of all five types.



An additional bundle will go live starting on May 20 for Call of Duty: Warzone, which will provide players with five Double XP Tokens. These tokens will only be usable until June 6, however.