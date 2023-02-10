Sony may reveal more PlayStation projects in new State of Play, but it might be ‘lackluster’

It’s been quite a few months since the last Sony PlayStation State of Play, and players have now consumed popular titles on the console such as God of War and Forspoken, and now they want to know what’s coming next for 2023.

Rumor is that the next State of Play is coming in late February or early March, according to insider Jeff Grubb. The showcase might be disappointing to some, however, so fans should temper expectations before going into it, as the rumors are already swirling about how it will be a more “low-key” show.

I see people keep saying March for the State of Play, but I think it's more likely to happen before the end of February. https://t.co/lbQhqkKlyU — Grubb (@JeffGrubb) February 10, 2023

Word is that Sony’s going to wait to show their hand for the summer games events that are happening around E3 this year. And although PlayStation won’t be at E3, it’s likely that it will reveal some first-party titles during one of its own broadcasts, or at Gamescom, like it did last year.

Either way, the State of Play will likely come after the PlayStation VR 2, which launches Feb. 22. Players who get their hands on one of those will probably see at least one or two titles that are planned to come to the new device in order to hype up and market the device during the broadcast.

While it has been a while since the last State of Play, which was held in September last year, none of this information has been confirmed by Sony yet. Last time there was barely any notice before the broadcast, and fans were only told about it the day before.

Those who are looking to watch it will need to keep an eye on social media to know when the next one will be. They’ll also need to make sure their expectations are in check since the early indication is that this State of Play might end up being a bit disappointing for most fans.