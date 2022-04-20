Sonic Origins coming on June 23

Sonic the Hedgehog has had a lasting impact on gaming for the last 30 years, appearing in several crossovers and making an impact on his franchise. Sonic the Hedgehog 2 was recently released in theaters to eager fans. In addition, Sonic Origins, a remaster of the four classic Sonic games, is being released this summer on June 23.

This date is special because it will be the 31st anniversary of the first release of a Sonic game. Players can now pre-order the game to unlock the Start Dash DLC with 100 bonus coins, Mirror Mode, and the Letterbox Background. The game will also have future DLC packs and a Digital Deluxe Edition.

The games included in the collection are Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. Each game has been remastered and optimized to run on current-gen consoles and PC. In addition to remastered graphics, players can also play in the classic mode to enjoy the graphics as they originally were.

On top of the remastering of the original Sonic games, there will be new animated sequences to help better tell the story. The trailer shows a few of these sequences, showcasing Sonic and his other friends. Players will be able to run in the shoes of Sonic, Knuckles, or Tails as they battle against Dr. Robotnik’s nefarious schemes.

With this new game set to release on his 31st birthday, Sonic is ready to celebrate and catch some speed in this upcoming collection.