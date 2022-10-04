Sonic Frontiers is getting an iconic DLC from a classic

As the release date of Nov. 8 gets ever closer, the new Sonic Frontiers keeps getting bigger. With the trailers and gameplay reveals skyrocketing the hype for the new Sonic game, even more news about Sonic Frontiers is out. According to the new information, it seems like we will be getting new DLC before the game even launches.

As unprecedented as this sounds, fans of the Sonic games are already taking to this news like fish in water. This tweet from TailsChannel tells us more.

New: Subscribers of the official English-language #SonicFrontiers newsletter will get an exclusive DLC code to unlock these #SonicAdventure2-lookin' "Soap shoes", SEGA unveiled today. #SonicNews pic.twitter.com/cYPZbGXT5p — Tails' Channel (@TailsChannel) October 3, 2022

Everyone’s favorite spiky blue hedgehog will be getting a snazzy new pair of shoes courtesy of a Sonic Adventure 2-themed DLC. From the breathtaking parkour that Sonic seems to be doing in this game, it looks like he could use no better gift than a sturdy pair of Soap Shoes.

For those who want to claim this DLC, you will be glad to know that it is not going to be the typical extra cost day-one DLC but in fact, free DLC. If you wish to claim it, you will need to sign up for the official Sonic Frontiers newsletter before Jan. 31, 2023.

After signing up, all you will need to do is enter your personal details, including your name, date of birth, country of residence, and email address. You will also have to enter your gaming platform of choice to receive the DLC. This can be either Steam, Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, or PlayStation 5. After this, the code to claim the DLC will be emailed to you at your provided email address.

Once you get the code, you can claim the DLC to your account. So far we have no information on how to redeem it, but we will keep you posted with more details as they become available.